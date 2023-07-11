The week before a major championship always brings together a rather interesting field. Some golfers want to rest and prepare for the majors, whereas others want to play through to avoid rust. The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open gets underway on Thursday, July 13, and a strong field will be on hand at The Renaissance Club. With such a strong Genesis Scottish Open 2023 field, how should you build your PGA DFS lineups?

Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 golfer in the world, is competing in the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open, but should you include him in your PGA DFS strategy? Scheffler missed the cut at the Scottish Open in 2022, but he's finished T-5 or better in each of his last six starts on the PGA Tour. Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open, you'll want to see the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

Two weeks ago at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, McClure listed Taylor Moore among his top PGA DFS picks. The result: Moore secured a T-4 finish at Detroit Golf Club with a 21-under par performance. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable weekend.

In addition, McClure's model is up over $10,000 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy and player pool. Head to SportsLine now to see his top golf DFS picks for the Genesis Scottish Open 2023.

Top 2023 Genesis Scottish Open PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open: Patrick Cantlay at $10,200 on DraftKings and $11,900 on FanDuel. Cantlay finished T-4 at the Travelers Championship in his last tournament on June 25. He also finished T-4 at last year's Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, making him a solid building block for your PGA DFS strategy.

Cantlay ranks fifth on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained, including fourth off-the-tee and fifth tee-to-green. The 31-year-old has put himself in tremendous positions off the tee this season, ranking first in total driving, 10th in driving accuracy and 28th in driving distance on the PGA Tour. He rarely finishes worse than par on a hole, ranking first in birdie average, second on par 4s and third in scoring average (68.93). With three top-five finishes over his last seven tournaments, Cantlay is one of the safest options for your PGA DFS lineups.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Viktor Hovland at $9,700 on DraftKings and $11,400 on FanDuel. He won the Memorial Tournament on June 4 in the middle of four straight top-20 finishes before finishing T-29 at the Travelers Championship in his last event on June 25.

Hovland ranks 13th on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained, including sixth off-the-tee and 10th tee-to-green. The 25-year-old ranks fourth in total driving but is a complete golfer. He ranks in the top half of the PGA Tour in nearly every statistical category and is seventh in scoring average (69.34). Hovland has made all 18 cuts this season and his consistency is a tremendous attribute for PGA DFS players. See who else to back right here.

How to set 2023 Genesis Scottish Open DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to play well, giving you a huge return on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open, and which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete Scottish Open DFS player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the expert who's made over $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and find out.