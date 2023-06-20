Building the perfect PGA DFS strategy for the 2023 Travelers Championship will certainly be a difficult task. With golfers like Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele in the PGA DFS player pool, it's hard to determine who to include in your 2023 Travelers Championship PGA DFS lineups. Rahm has been on absolute tear this season, securing four wins and nine top-10 finishes. However, the Spaniard struggled in his last start at TPC River Highlands, finishing T-37 at the Travelers Championship in 2020.

Should Rahm be part of your PGA DFS lineups for the Travelers Championship 2023? Or should you roster a player like Schauffele, who's the defending champion of this event? Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the 2023 Travelers Championship, you'll want to see the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

Last week at the U.S. Open, McClure listed Rickie Fowler among his top PGA DFS picks. The result: Fowler set a U.S. Open record with 23 birdies over his four rounds at Los Angeles Country Club, securing a T-5 finish in the process. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable weekend.

In addition, McClure's model is up over $10,000 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2023 Travelers Championship and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy and player pool. Head to SportsLine now to see his top golf DFS picks for the Travelers Championship 2023.

Top 2023 Travelers Championship PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the 2023 Travelers Championship is Russell Henley at $7,800 on DraftKings and $9,500 on FanDuel. Henley enters this week's event as one of the most accurate players on tour, which will make him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset at TPC River Highlands.

Henley currently ranks first in driving accuracy (72.68%), which has helped him finish T-19 or better in seven of his last eight starts. Henley is also accurate with his approach shots, ranking 39th in strokes gained: approach to green (0.391). He's a complete steal at this price point, so confidently lock him in your PGA DFS lineups.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Viktor Hovland at $9,900 on DraftKings and $11,400 on FanDuel. Hovland certainly has the game to return value at TPC River Highlands this week. The 25-year-old is full of confidence after securing his fourth PGA Tour title at the Memorial Tournament earlier this month. He's also racked up seven top-10 finishes this season, making him a solid building block for your PGA DFS lineups.

Hovland is currently ranked sixth in strokes gained: off the tee (0.718), 12th in strokes gained: total (1.469) and 17th in strokes gained: approach to green (0.597). His ability to consistently put himself in advantageous positions has allowed Hovland to average 4.19 birdies per round, the 10th-best mark on the PGA Tour. See who else to back right here.

How to set 2023 Travelers Championship DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to play well, giving you a huge return on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the 2023 Travelers Championship, and which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete Travelers Championship DFS player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the expert who's made over $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and find out.