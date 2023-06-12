Nick Taylor became the first Canadian to win the RBC Canadian Open since 1954 when he drained a 72-foot eagle putt to outlast Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff on Sunday. Now, he will be tasked with recovering emotionally before the 2023 U.S. Open begins on Thursday. Taylor became the fourth Canadian to win on the PGA Tour this season, making Canadians key golfers to consider from the PGA DFS golfer pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. While his win last week could put Taylor in many PGA DFS lineups this week, he has only made the cut in 12 of 19 events this season.

Other potential 2023 U.S. Open DFS picks include Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm. Should you pay the expensive price for either of those golfers in your PGA DFS lineups? Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the 2023 U.S. Open, you'll want to see the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

Last week at the RBC Canadian Open, McClure listed Tyrrell Hatton among his top PGA DFS picks. The result: Hatton put together a phenomenal final round of 8-under-par to put himself in contention, ultimately finishing in third place at 16-under for the tournament. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

In addition, McClure's model is up over $10,200 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2023 U.S. Open PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the 2023 U.S. Open: Tony Finau at $8,800 on DraftKings and $10,300 on FanDuel. Finau has been one of the most consistent golfers on the PGA Tour this season, with his missed cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge being his first in his last 15 starts. He lost 4.8 strokes putting during that tournament.

Finau won the Houston Open in November and the Mexico Open at the end of April, giving him a high ceiling entering the 2023 U.S. Open. While he has yet to win a major championship, he has six top-10 finishes in majors. One of those results came at the 2020 U.S. Open, when he carded a tie for eighth place, so he will have additional confidence entering this edition of the event.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Justin Thomas ($8,700 on DraftKings, $10,800 on FanDuel). Thomas has yet to win an event this season, but he has still made the cut in 13 of 15 events to make him a valuable piece of PGA DFS lineups. He did not make the cut at the Memorial Tournament earlier this month, so he has additional rest under his belt.

Thomas has been among the most expensive PGA DFS picks for years, but his somewhat disappointing 2023 campaign has made him a cheaper golfer this week. The former World No. 1 has won two major championships and 17 total events, including the 2022 PGA Championship.

