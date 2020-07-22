Watch Now: Featured Groups Announced For The 3M Open ( 3:19 )

Matthew Wolff returns to Minnesota to defend his 3M Open title starting on Thursday, but should the talented 21-year-old be a staple of your PGA DFS lineups? In a 2020 3M Open field that also includes world No. 4 Dustin Johnson and world No. 6 Brooks Koepka, Wolff could have his hands full if he wants to earn his second PGA Tour crown. Wolff is listed at $9,700 on DraftKings and $10,900 on FanDuel, so rostering him means finding plenty of value elsewhere in the 2020 3M Open DFS player pool.

Johnson is $11,500 on DraftKings and $12,400 on FanDuel, while Koepka's PGA DFS price is $11,200 on DraftKings and $12,100 on FanDuel. What's the optimal PGA DFS strategy for the 3M Open 2020? And which daily Fantasy golf players are must-fades? Before you enter these PGA DFS tournaments or any others for the 2020 3M Open, you'll want to see the top PGA DFS picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

McClure's proven golf model was all over long shot winner Jon Rahm last week at the Memorial Tournament. McClure's golf model identified him as a top contender from the start despite his long odds and he recommended an outright bet on him to win at 22-1. It also had him as the projected winner heading into the weekend.

McClure's model was also all over long shot winner Collin Morikawa at the Workday Charity Open. It identified him as a top contender from the start despite his long odds and McClure recommended an outright bet on him to win at 33-1. The model also called Bryson DeChambeau taking the Rocket Mortgage Classic and has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend.

Now, McClure has set his sights on this week's event and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy and player pool. Head to SportsLine now to see his top daily Fantasy golf picks for the 2020 3M Open.

Top 3M Open PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the 3M Open 2020: Max Homa at $8,000 on DraftKings and $9,500 on FanDuel. Homa's price tag makes him an extremely affordable option for PGA DFS rosters this week at the 3M Open.

Homa's price is so low because he has missed his three previous cuts, but don't let that fool you. He was dominant earlier this season, recording three top-10s in four events, highlighted by a fifth at the Genesis Invitational. The winner of the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship, Homa is already over $1.1 million in earnings this season and is one strong finish away from locking up his spot in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Homa opened with rounds of 68 and 69 at last year's 3M Open, so he can navigate the TPC Twin Cities layout. Homa is a complete steal at this price point, so lock him into your PGA DFS picks and look for a big return this week at the 2020 3M Open.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Doc Redman at $8,700 on DraftKings and $9,900 on FanDuel. Redman certainly has the game to be near the top of the 2020 3M Open leaderboard on Sunday. The 22-year-old enters this week's event ranked 17th on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy percentage (68.34). Redman's ability to consistently find the fairway off the tee has allowed him to hit over 70 percent (70.87) of greens in regulation this season, which ranks 18th on tour.

Plus, Redman enters the 3M Open 2020 having shot under par in 11 of his last 13 rounds on the PGA Tour. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return this week.

How to set your 3M Open DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to blow up this week, giving you a huge return on both sites. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You can see who it is here.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the 2020 3M Open? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the man who's made nearly $2 million in daily fantasy sports, and find out.