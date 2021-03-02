Tyrrell Hatton heads to the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational looking to defend his title starting on Thursday, but should the defending champion be included in your PGA DFS lineups this week? With a 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational field that features the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed, Hatton will have his hands full if he wants to repeat as champion. Hatton has finished inside the top-10 twice already this season, and he enters the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2021 ranked 21st in scoring average (70.107).

Hatton is listed at $10,000 on DraftKings and $11,500 on FanDuel, so rostering him means finding plenty of value elsewhere in the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA DFS player pool. Should Hatton be part of your PGA DFS strategy, or should you look elsewhere when finalizing your PGA DFS picks? Before you enter any PGA DFS tournaments or cash games for the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2021, you'll want to see the top PGA DFS picks and daily Fantasy golf advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

Last week at the WGC-Workday Championship, McClure was all over Viktor Hovland at $8,900 on DraftKings and $10,800 on FanDuel. The result: Hovland earned a runner-up finish, returning tournament-winning value at an affordable price. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable weekend.

Top 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2021: Max Homa at $8,500 on DraftKings and $9,900 on FanDuel.

Homa finished on top of the leaderboard at The Genesis Invitational in February and he's recorded a top-10 finish in two of his last three starts on the PGA Tour. He's been able to secure those positive results thanks in large part to his putting. The 30-year-old will enter this week's event ranked sixth in putting average (1.689) and seventh in overall putting average (1.557). Homa is a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return at Bay Hill.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Hovland at $10,600 on DraftKings and $11,900 on FanDuel.

Hovland ranks inside the top 10 in a number of important statistical categories, which will help him return solid value for your PGA DFS lineups at the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational. He ranks 10th in greens in regulation percentage (73.46), ninth in birdie average (4.67) and second in scoring average (69.632). Lock him in your PGA DFS lineup and look for a big return this week at Bay Hill.

How to set your 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA DFS lineups

