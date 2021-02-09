PGA DFS players entering tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on FanDuel or DraftKings for the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am have plenty of tough choices to make. Investing in Patrick Cantlay, Paul Casey or Jordan Spieth is a great way to guarantee production, but all three come with a hefty price tag on both sites. Cantlay finished on top of the leaderboard earlier this season at the Zozo Championship, while Spieth and Casey are both coming off top-10 finishes in their last start on the PGA Tour.

They'll eat up a large portion of your PGA DFS salary cap right off the bat, so making the right call on the value of PGA DFS picks such as them will be critical when evaluating the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am PGA DFS slate. Before you enter any PGA DFS tournaments or cash games for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2021, you'll want to see the top PGA DFS picks and daily Fantasy golf advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

In addition, McClure's model is up over $10,700 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

In the final standard PGA event of 2020, McClure nailed Viktor Hovland's win at +2500 in his best bets. That was one of many huge calls he made last year. After nailing Sergio Garcia (+5500) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Sanderson Farms Championship, McClure finished up over $6,200 yet again on his best bets. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure's best bets included Garcia winning outright. Those who followed that advice saw a massive +5500 return.

He also finished profitable at the U.S. Open, nailing two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff. McClure hit a top-five bet (+1200) on Doc Redman at the Wyndham Championship, finishing up over $700 on his best bets. Those are just some of his recent big returns. In all, the advanced computer model has also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend.

Now, McClure has set his sights on this week's event and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy and player pool. Head to SportsLine now to see his top daily Fantasy golf picks for the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Top 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2021: Will Zalatoris at $9,900 on DraftKings and $11,200 on FanDuel.

Zalatoris ranks inside the top 12 in a number of important statistical categories, which will help return solid value for your PGA DFS lineups at the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He ranks 12th in driving distance (312.9), fourth in strokes gained: tee-to-green (1.786), fourth in strokes gained: approach the green (1.084) and sixth in scoring average (69.577). Zalatoris is a complete steal at this price point, and McClure recommends you lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return this week at Pebble Beach.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Daniel Berger at $10,100 on DraftKings and $11,600 on FanDuel.

Berger, who's finished inside the top-10 in two of his last three starts, is an almost sure-fire bet to be near the top of the leaderboard come Sunday. The three-time PGA Tour champion has been extremely consistent this season, and he'll enter this week's event ranked ninth on the PGA Tour in birdie average (4.81) and 13th in total putting (126.8), which makes him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset.

How to set your 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am PGA DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to blow up this week, giving you a huge return on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the expert who's made nearly $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, to find out.