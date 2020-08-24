The second tournament of the 2020 FedEx Cup Playoffs tees off Thursday when the 2020 BMW Championship gets underway at Olympia Fields Country Club. Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will headline the star-studded 2020 BMW Championship field. All five players could be popular PGA DFS picks, but daily Fantasy players need to take a deep look at the entire field to find value up and down their 2020 BMW Championship DFS rosters.

With FanDuel hosting a $300K PGA Eagle and DraftKings running a $1.75M Penultimate Push that awards $500K to the winner, there are some difficult decisions for PGA DFS players to make. Before you enter these PGA DFS tournaments or any others for the 2020 BMW Championship, you'll want to see the top PGA DFS picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

Last week at the Northern Trust, McClure was all over Daniel Berger as one of his top PGA DFS picks. The result: Berger fired four consecutive rounds in the 60s to finish in third place, his seventh top-10 finish this season. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge weekend.

In addition, McClure nailed three of his best bets last week at the Northern Trust, including a +700 top-five bet on Daniel Berger. McClure's golf model was also all over long shot winner Jon Rahm at the Memorial Tournament. The model identified him as a top contender from the start despite his long odds and he recommended an outright bet on him to win at 22-1. It also had him as the projected winner heading into the weekend.

McClure's model was also all over long shot winner Collin Morikawa at the Workday Charity Open. It identified him as a top contender from the start despite his long odds and McClure recommended an outright bet on him to win at 33-1. The model also called Bryson DeChambeau taking the Rocket Mortgage Classic and has nailed two of the last four majors entering the weekend.

Now, McClure has set his sights on this week's event and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy and player pool. Head to SportsLine now to see his top daily Fantasy golf picks for the 2020 BMW Championship.

Top BMW Championship PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the BMW Championship 2020: Viktor Hovland at $8,100 on DraftKings and $10,000 on FanDuel. Hovland's price tag makes him an extremely affordable piece for PGA DFS rosters this week at the BMW Championship 2020. That's because Hovland has been playing extremely well this season. In fact, the 22-year-old has recorded three top-10 finishes this season, which includes his first career PGA Tour victory at the Puerto Rico Open.

In addition, Hovland ranks 21st on the PGA Tour in scoring average (70.051), eighth in strokes gained approaching the green (.680) and 13th in putting average (1.718), which means he can return tournament-winning value at an extremely affordable price. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return this week at Olympia Fields Country Club.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Daniel Berger at $9,700 on DraftKings and $11,200 on FanDuel. The three-time PGA Tour champion certainly has the game to be near the top of the 2020 BMW Championship leaderboard on Sunday.

In fact, the 27-year-old has finished in the top-five in six of his last eight starts on the PGA Tour. Berger has a total of seven top-10 finishes this season and will enter this week's event ranked fifth on the PGA Tour in birdie average (4.55) and third in scoring average (69.127), which should allow him the opportunity to return plenty of value at the BMW Championship.

How to set your BMW Championship DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to blow up this week, giving you a huge return on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the 2020 BMW Championship? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the expert who's made nearly $2 million in daily fantasy sports, and find out.