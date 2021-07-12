The 2021 Open Championship begins on Thursday at Royal St. George's Golf Club on the southeast coast of England. Shane Lowry remains the defending champion after his win at the 2019 Open Championship after last year's even was cancelled because of the pandemic. Could Lowry be a relatively affordable option for your 2021 Open Championship DFS lineups given how he dominated at Royal Portrush?

Meanwhile, Jon Rahm is coming off his first major championship win at the U.S. Open and is the most expensive pick in the PGA DFS player pool this week. Is Rahm worth splurging on while playing some of the best golf in his career, or should you invest your cap space elsewhere as you fill out your 2021 British Open DFS rosters? Before you enter any PGA DFS tournaments or cash games for the Open Championship 2021, you'll want to see the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

Top 2021 Open Championship PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Open Championship 2021 is Viktor Hovland at $9,100 on DraftKings and $10,900 on FanDuel. The Norwegian turned pro just over two years ago after an exceptional collegiate career at Oklahoma State and made himself a fixture at the top of the leaderboard in events at home and abroad.

Hovland has 10 top-three finishes in 55 starts since turning pro, including two PGA Tour wins in 2020 and a win just three weeks ago on the European Tour at the BMW International Open. With a fluid swing, Hovland ranks sixth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained off the tee (.701) and 18th in strokes gained on approach (.604). He was top-20 in both categories last season as well.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Matthew Fitzpatrick ($7,900 on DraftKings, $9,900 on FanDuel). The 26-year-old is one of the most accurate drivers in the world and ranks 17th on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy (68.7 percent) and 13th in strokes-gained off the tee (.576).

But he's also an exceptional putter, ranking 24th in strokes gained putting (.488) after finishing second in the same category last season by gaining nearly a full stroke (.880) against average tour players per round. The Scottish Open is a popular tune-up for the Open Championship and he finished second at The Renaissance Club last week. The Englishman is obviously very familiar with links golf and could be a major factor at the Open Championship 2021.

How to set 2021 Open Championship DFS lineups

