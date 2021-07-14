With DraftKings running a $2.5M Fantasy Golf Millionaire and FanDuel running a $450K Thursday PGA Eagle for this week's 2021 Open Championship, building balanced PGA DFS lineups that maximize the value of every 2021 Open Championship DFS pick could be worth big money. The final major of the year will tee off Thursday at Royal St. George's Golf Club in Sandwich, England, which is hosting its 15th Open. Even with stars like Hideki Matsuyama, Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff and Zach Johnson all dropping out because of COVID-19 protocols, it's still a loaded 2021 Open Championship PGA DFS player pool.

Jon Rahm is coming off his first ever major championship win at the U.S. Open, while his last Open Championship start two years ago was his best thus far. Rahm could be a popular option for PGA DFS lineups this week, but given that he only has one finish better than 40th in four Open Championship starts, is he worth the price? Before you enter any PGA DFS tournaments or cash games for the Open Championship 2021, you'll want to see the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

In addition, McClure's model is up over $8,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping seven majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the Open Championship 2021 and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy and player pool. Head to SportsLine now to see his top daily Fantasy golf picks for the 2021 Open Championship.

Top 2021 Open Championship PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Open Championship 2021 is Daniel Berger ($7,900 on DraftKings, $10,000 on FanDuel). The 28-year-old is playing arguably the best golf of his career since the start of 2020. Berger strung together three top-10s before the coronavirus shutdown but didn't allow the two-month hiatus to take away his momentum, winning his first event back (2020 Charles Schwab Challenge) and finishing third or better in three of his next five starts.

Berger won the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and collected his third ever top-10 in a major at the 2021 U.S. Open. He is 16th in the Official World Golf Ranking and 14th on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained (1.395) per round. He's a ball-striking machine who ranks eighth in greens in regulation (70.2 percent), which will be critical this week at Royal St. George's.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Matthew Fitzpatrick ($7,900 on DraftKings, $9,900 on FanDuel). The 26-year-old Englishman would love to win a major championship in his home country and moved up to No. 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking after a second-place finish at the Scottish Open last week.

Fitzpatrick drives the ball brilliantly, hitting 68.7 percent of fairways (17th on the PGA Tour) and gaining 0.576 strokes per round off the tee (13th). He's also an excellent putter, ranking second on the PGA Tour in strokes gained putting a season ago (0.880) and 24th this season (0.488). Both facets of his game will be critical components to success this week at Royal St. George's.

How to set 2021 Open Championship DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to play extremely well this week, giving you a huge return on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the 2021 Open Championship? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the expert who's made nearly $2 million in daily fantasy sports, and find out.