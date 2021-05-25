Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth have been regulars in PGA DFS lineups for years, but daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if they can be trusted when they set their PGA DFS strategy for the 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge, which tees off on Thursday. Spieth, who's among the highest priced players on both DraftKings and FanDuel, enters this week's event full of confidence, having finished inside the top-10 in four of his last five starts. However, Spieth enters the Charles Schwab Challenge 2021 ranked 185th in driving accuracy percentage (54.11).

Thomas, whose PGA DFS price is $11,000 on DraftKings and $12,100 on FanDuel, missed the cut last week at the PGA Championship. Despite his most recent stumble, Thomas enters this week's event ranked first in bride average (4.71) and third in scoring average (69.824). Can those household names be relied on as PGA DFS picks this week? Or is it time to fade them in favor of players with a significantly lower price tag? Before you enter any PGA DFS tournaments or cash games for the 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge, you'll want to see the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

In addition, McClure's model is up well over $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the Charles Schwab Challenge 2021 and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy and player pool. Head to SportsLine now to see his top daily Fantasy golf picks for the 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Top 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2021 is Corey Conners at $9,400 on DraftKings and $11,000 on FanDuel.

Conners ranks inside the top 10 in a number of important statistical categories, which will help return solid value for your PGA DFS lineups at the 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge. He enters this week's event ranked 10th in driving accuracy percentage (69.92), eighth in greens in regulation percentage (70.80) and 10th in scoring average (70.005). Conners is a complete steal at this price point, and McClure recommends you lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return at Colonial Country Club.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Brian Harman at $8,000 on DraftKings and $10,100 on FanDuel.

Harman, who's finished T-13 or better in four of his last six starts, is an almost sure-fire bet to be near the top of the leaderboard come Sunday. The two-time PGA Tour champion has been able to secure those positive results thanks to his sensational putting stroke. In fact, Harman enters this week's event ranked fifth in total putting (84.3), seventh in overall putting average (1.560) and 15th in strokes gained: putting (.573), which makes him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset.

How to set 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge PGA DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to play extremely well this week, giving you a huge return on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the expert who's made nearly $2 million in daily fantasy sports, and find out.