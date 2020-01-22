PGA DFS, Farmers Insurance Open 2020: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy golf lineups, picks, advice

Before you finalize your PGA DFS strategy on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, which starts on Thursday from Torrey Pines, you need to hear what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA DFS picks this season.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

Earlier this season at the Sony Open, McClure rostered Cameron Smith on DraftKings. The result: Smith fired three rounds of 68 or under on his way to a score of 11-under par while earning his second career PGA Tour victory. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge weekend.

Now, McClure has revealed his optimal 2020 Farmers Insurance Open DFS lineups. You can only see them at SportsLine. One PGA DFS pick McClure is rostering for the Farmers Insurance Open 2020: Lanto Griffin at $7,900 on DraftKings and $9,400 on FanDuel.

Griffin enters this week's event having finished in the top 20 in eight of his 10 starts on the PGA Tour this season, which includes his first-ever PGA Tour victory at the Houston Open. Griffin's scoring average is what makes him a strong PGA DFS play this week at Torrey Pines. He currently ranks 17th on the PGA Tour in scoring average (69.850) and 45th in birdie average (4.29), which results in more chances to rack up points on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return this week at the Farmers Insurance Open.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Xander Schauffele at $11,500 on FanDuel and $10,100 on DraftKings.

Schauffele, who's earned a runner-up finish in his last two official starts on the PGA Tour, is an almost sure-fire bet to be near the top of the leaderboard come Sunday. The 26-year-old will enter this week's event ranked ninth on the PGA Tour in greens in regulation percentage (76.85). His ability to consistently find the green in regulation has allowed Schauffele to rack up 65 birdies in just 12 rounds this season, which makes him a major target in the PGA DFS player pool.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to blow up this week, giving you a huge return on both sites. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing.

So what 2020 Farmers Insurance Open lineup should you enter on DraftKings or FanDuel? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the man who's made nearly $2 million in daily fantasy sports, and find out.