The 2021 Farmers Insurance Open tees off on Thursday at noon ET on the North and South courses at Torrey Pines Golf Course with 10 of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Ranking scheduled to play. Jon Rahm is the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open winner and he's finished inside the top 10 in six of his last eight worldwide starts. Rahm will be among the most popular options in the 2021 Farmer Insurance Open PGA DFS golfer pool, but affording him will also require you find cheaper options with upside.

Will Zalatoris has three top-10 finishes in six events since graduating from the Korn Ferry Tour but his price has crept up to $8,100 on DraftKings and $9,900 on FanDuel. Is Zalatoris' upside worth the price as he makes his first start of 2021 and takes on the challenging Torrey Pines tracks for his first time on the PGA Tour? Before entering any PGA DFS tournaments or cash games for the Farmers Insurance Open 2021, you'll want to see the top PGA DFS picks and daily Fantasy golf advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

Top 2021 Farmers Insurance Open PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Farmers Insurance Open 2021: Viktor Hovland at $9,300 on DraftKings and $11,200 on FanDuel. Hovland is a long ball hitter who is averaging over 300 yards per drive this season. Hovland's ability to drive the ball deep into the fairway allows him to use his short irons to approach the green. That combination has helped him hit 74.32 percent of greens in regulation this season, which ranks 11th on the PGA Tour.

Hovland is averaging 4.50 birdies per round this season, and he ranks 15th on tour in scoring average (69.973). He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return at Torrey Pines.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Matthew Wolff at $9,100 on DraftKings and $10,500 on FanDuel. The 21-year-old Oklahoma State product won in just his third start as a professional at the 2019 3M Open and is currently the No. 15 player in the Official World Golf Ranking after three runner-up finishes in 2020.

Wolff ranked 12th in the PGA Tour last season in strokes gained off the tee and that will be critical at the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open, with three of the four rounds this week being played at the challenging 7,700-yard south course. Wolff played the par 5s at 11-under par for the week during the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open on his way to a T-21st finish despite an opening-round 76.

If he can avoid the slow start this year, his length off the tee and his improved ball striking (seventh in strokes gained on approach this season) should make him a serious factor.

