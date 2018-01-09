PGA DFS for Sony Open: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
For this week's Sony Open in Hawaii, the daily fantasy sports site DraftKings is running a $200K Dogleg. FanDuel is offering a $30K Thursday PGA Eagle. Before you set your PGA DFS lineups for the Sony Open, you need to hear what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say.
McClure is a DFS pro with more than $1 million in career winnings. He's off to a red-hot start on his NBA and NFL daily fantasy picks this year, cashing in on multiple tournament lineups already.
Now, he has set his sights on the PGA Tour and has revealed his optimal DFS lineup for the 2018 Sony Open in Honolulu, Hawaii.
One huge name McClure is all over at the Sony Open: Justin Thomas, the defending champion of this event. Last year, Thomas shot a 59 in the opening round and set a PGA Tour scoring record at Waialae Country Club, coasting to a comfortable seven-shot victory over Justin Rose.
And Thomas has finished 22nd or better in every start this season, including a win at the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges. He is the second-most expensive player on DraftKings this week, but you can afford him if you follow McClure's roster-building strategy.
One bargain pick that McClure has in his lineup that will give you much-needed salary relief: Kyle Stanley. For just $7,300, you get a player who has made the cut in all four starts this season. He has also finished in the top 20 in two of his past three official PGA Tour events, including a fifth place finish at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions.
McClure is also targeting another big name you're not even thinking about that will allow you to build a loaded roster with huge potential this weekend.
So what Sony Open lineup should you enter on DraftKings? And what big-name star will be the key to victory in DFS? Visit SportsLine now to see the full DraftKings lineup from the man who has made over $1 million playing DFS and find out.
