PGA DFS, Genesis Invitational 2020: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy golf lineups, picks, advice

The 2020 Genesis Invitational begins on Thursday at Riviera Country Club and, for the first time in the storied event's history, the tournament is invite-only. The Tiger Woods-hosted PGA Tour event now has a smaller, elite field with a higher purse, which could make setting your PGA DFS lineups harder than ever. After winning the 2019 Masters, Woods won the Zozo Championship to start the season, played brilliantly at the President's Cup, and finished in the top 10 at the Farmers Insurance Open.

However, Woods is one of the most expensive options in the PGA DFS player pool this week. And with nine of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Rankings in the field, including World No. 1 Rory McIlroy, choosing the right stars and finding value will be key in PGA Tour DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. So be sure to check out the optimal 2020 Genesis Invitational DFS strategy from SportsLine's resident DFS millionaire, Mike McClure, before you lock in your lineups. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

Earlier this month at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, McClure rostered Webb Simpson on FanDuel. The result: Simpson fired three rounds of 69 or better on his way to a score of 17-under par while earning his sixth career PGA Tour victory. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge weekend.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2020 Genesis Invitational and has revealed his optimal PGA DFS lineups. You can only see them at SportsLine. One PGA DFS pick McClure is rostering for the Genesis Invitational 2020: Brooks Koepka at $9,400 on DraftKings and $11,500 on FanDuel.

The four-time major champion was recently eclipsed by McIlroy in the rankings, but he's still the No. 2 player in the world and appears to be healthy after missing the early part of the PGA Tour wraparound season and the President's Cup with a knee injury.

Koepka finished tied for 34th in the HSBC Championship in Abu Dhabi and then earned a 17th-place finish in Saudi Arabia two weeks ago. Now, he'll be making just his second start at Riviera, and the seven-time winner's game appears tailored for the historic venue. Koepka finished 10th in driving distance in 2019 (309.0 yards), eighth in birdie average (4.28) and fourth in scoring average (69.365 strokes) while missing just one cut in his last 18 starts.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Xander Schauffele at $11,300 on FanDuel and $9,200 on DraftKings.

Schauffele, who's finished in the top 10 in three of his last five official starts on the PGA Tour, is an almost sure-fire bet to be near the top of the leaderboard come Sunday. The 26-year-old will enter this week's event ranked 10th on the PGA Tour in greens in regulation percentage (75.0). His ability to consistently find the green in regulation has allowed Schauffele to rack up 88 birdies in just 18 rounds this season, which makes him an extremely valuable Genesis Invitational DFS asset.

