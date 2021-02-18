Famed Riviera Country Club has long been a playground for Hollywood's elite, but it is also a long-time PGA Tour stop that welcomes the 2021 Genesis Invitational beginning Thursday. The first tee times are at 9:40 a.m. ET. The 120-player field includes Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka, all of whom could dot PGA DFS lineups this week. But is a winning strategy at Riviera one that anchors with a big name, or one that has a mix of household-name players and lesser-known pros that are riding a hot hand?

Do you go with Johnson, McIlroy, Rahm or Koepka this week with your Genesis Invitational 2021 DFS picks? And who else should you be eyeing as part of your PGA DFS strategy? Before entering any PGA DFS tournaments or cash games for the 2021 Genesis Invitational, you'll want to see the top PGA DFS picks and daily Fantasy golf advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

Last week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McClure was all over Daniel Berger at $10,100 on DraftKings and $11,600 on FanDuel. The result: Berger finished on top of the leaderboard, recording his fourth PGA Tour victory. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable weekend.

In addition, McClure's model is up over $11,100 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament. This is the same model that has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend.

Now, McClure has set his sights on this week's event and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy and player pool. Head to SportsLine now to see his top daily Fantasy golf picks for the 2021 Genesis Invitational.

Top 2021 Genesis Invitational PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Genesis Invitational 2021: Matthew Wolff at $8,100 on DraftKings and $9,800 on FanDuel. Wolff's price tag makes him an extremely affordable piece for PGA DFS lineups this week. That's because the 21-year-old has become one of the most consistent putters on tour.

In fact, Wolff enters the 2021 Genesis Invitational ranked 25th in total putting (147.8) and 28th in putting average (1.718). Wolff also ranks fifth on the PGA Tour in driving distance (314.7) and 17th in strokes gained: approach the green (.724). Wolff is a complete steal at this price point, so confidently lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return this week at Riviera Country Club.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Viktor Hovland at $8,700 on DraftKings and $10,700 on FanDuel. Hovland's potential makes him an extremely valuable piece for PGA DFS rosters this week. That's because the 23-year-old has become one of the most consistent ball-strikers on tour.

Hovland tees off in the 2021 Genesis Invitational ranked eighth on the PGA Tour in greens in regulation, hitting 74.6 percent of them this season. Couple that talent with being third on tour in sand saves, and it is no wonder Hovland won the Mayakoba Golf Classic and is fifth in the FedEx Cup points standings. Hovland is making his maiden trip to Riviera as one of the best all-around young players in the world, and McClure loves him as part of your PGA DFS lineups at the 2021 Genesis Invitational.

How to set your 2021 Genesis Invitational PGA DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to blow up this week, giving you a huge return on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the 2021 Genesis Invitational? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the expert who's made nearly $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, to find out.