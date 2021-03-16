Adam Scott and Rickie Fowler have been regulars in PGA DFS lineups for years, but daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if they can be trusted when they set their PGA DFS strategy for the 2021 Honda Classic, which tees off on Thursday. Scott, who's among the highest priced players on both DraftKings and FanDuel this week, won this event in 2016 and has finished inside the top 15 in four of his last five starts at the Honda Classic. However, Scott enters this week's event ranked 194th in driving accuracy percentage (51.98) and 141st in greens in regulation percentage (65.59).

Fowler, whose PGA DFS price is $8,900 on DraftKings and $10,100 on FanDuel, has missed the cut in three of his last five starts. Can those household names be relied on as PGA DFS picks this week? Or is it time to fade them in favor of players with a significantly lower price tag? Before you enter any PGA DFS tournaments or cash games for the 2021 Honda Classic, you'll want to see the top PGA DFS picks and daily Fantasy golf advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

Earlier this month at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, McClure was all over Max Homa and Will Zalatoris as his top PGA DFS picks. The result: Homa and Zalatoris both finished inside the top 10, returning tournament-winning value at an affordable price. Anybody who had them in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable weekend.

Top 2021 Honda Classic PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Honda Classic 2021: Joaquin Niemann at $10,400 on DraftKings and $11,300 on FanDuel. Niemann is quickly making a name for himself on the PGA Tour. The 22-year-old has already recorded a PGA Tour victory and he's also earned two runner-up finishes in 2021, finishing in second at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and the Sony Open.

Niemann ranks inside the top 10 in a number of important statistical categories, which will help return solid value for your PGA DFS lineups at the 2021 Honda Classic. He ranks ninth in driving distance (311.6), 10th in greens in regulation percentage (71.97), third in birdie average (4.75) and fifth in scoring average (69.804). Niemann is a complete steal at this price point, and McClure recommends you lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return this week at PGA National.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Daniel Berger at $10,800 on DraftKings and $12,000 on FanDuel.

Berger, who's coming off a top 10 finish last week at the Players Championship, is an almost sure-fire bet to be near the top of the leaderboard come Sunday. The four-time PGA Tour champion has had tremendous success this season, winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and finishing inside the top 10 in four of his last six starts. Berger will enter this week's event ranked inside the top 20 in birdie average (4.58), scoring average (70.068) and strokes gained: total (1.332).

How to set your 2021 Honda Classic PGA DFS lineups

