With millions on the line in PGA DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, the Masters 2021 is arguably the biggest tournament of the season for daily Fantasy golf players. With the 2021 Masters beginning on Thursday, crafting a PGA DFS strategy that ensures you squeeze the most out of every dollar is critical. Dustin Johnson was a backbone of Masters DFS rosters a year ago and blitzed the field to win by five strokes, but is he worth the premium after finishing outside the top 25 in his last three events?

Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth finally appears to have turned his game around after dropping all the way to 92nd in the world and could be one of the most popular options in the PGA DFS player pool given his incredible Masters resume.

McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account.

At the Honda Classic in March, McClure listed Denny McCarthy among his top PGA DFS picks. The result: McCarthy secured a third-place finish, returning tournament-winning value at an extremely affordable price. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable weekend.

In addition, McClure's model is up nearly $10,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament. This is the same model that has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's historic victory at Augusta National in 2018. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2021 Masters PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Masters 2021: Corey Conners at $6,900 on DraftKings and $8,900 on FanDuel. Conners' price tag makes him an extremely affordable piece for PGA DFS rosters at Augusta National. The 29-year-old Canadian won the 2019 Valero Texas Open to earn a last-minute Masters invitation in 2019. He went on to finish 46th that year and used the experience to earn a 10th-place finish at the 2020 Masters.

Since then, Conners has put together three more top-10 finishes to climb all the way to No. 41 in the world. He currently ranks 15th in total strokes gained (1.453) and was magnificent from tee-to-green at last year's Masters, hitting 83.9 percent of fairways and 73.6 percent of greens on his way to a top-10 finish. If he can get hot with the putter, he could be a dark-horse candidate to win a green jacket and help you turn a huge profit in Masters DFS tournaments.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Collin Morikawa at $9,600 on DraftKings and $11,000 on FanDuel. The 24-year-old made his first 22 cuts as a pro, the second-longest streak over the last 30 years, trailing only Tiger Woods' 25 straight.

Morikawa's composure is evident when approaching the green because there is no one better. His 1.238 strokes gained on approach leads the PGA Tour, while his greens-in-regulation percentage of 72.53 percent ranks fifth. Already with a win in 2021, as well as two other top-10 finishes, look for Collin Morikawa to make a strong run at the Masters 2021, making him one of the top choices for your PGA DFS strategy.

How to set 2021 Masters PGA DFS lineups

