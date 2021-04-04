Dustin Johnson heads to the 2021 Masters looking to defend his title starting on Thursday, but should the defending champion be included in your PGA DFS lineups? With a 2021 Masters field that features the likes of Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, Johnson will have his hands full if he wants to repeat as champion. Johnson shattered records en route to his first victory at Augusta National last November, recording the lowest score (20-under) in tournament history. However, the No. 1-ranked player in the world has finished 28th or worse in his last three starts on the PGA Tour, potentially lowering his Masters DFS upside.

At the Honda Classic in March, McClure listed Denny McCarthy among his top PGA DFS picks. The result: McCarthy secured a third-place finish, returning tournament-winning value at an extremely affordable price. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable weekend.

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Masters 2021: Corey Conners at $6,900 on DraftKings and $8,900 on FanDuel. Conners' price tag makes him an extremely affordable piece for Masters DFS lineups at Augusta National. That's because Conners has been playing extremely well recently. In fact, the 29-year-old has finished in the top 10 in two of his last three starts, which includes a third-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

In addition, Conners ranks 11th on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy percentage (69.51), 13th in greens in regulation percentage (71.33) and 17th in scoring average (70.087), which means he can return tournament-winning value at an extremely affordable price. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return at the Masters 2021.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Collin Morikawa at $9,600 on DraftKings and $11,000 on FanDuel. Morikawa broke through for his first major championship in 2020 when he rallied to win the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park.

The fourth-ranked player in the world, Morikawa already has four PGA Tour victories under his belt. He failed to break 70 in his first start at Augusta National last November, but he's been playing extremely well this year, winning the WGC-Workday Championship while also securing top-10 finishes at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and Sony Open. He also ranks in the top 10 in driving accuracy percentage, greens in regulation percentage, strokes gained approaching the green and birdie average. Morikawa has all the tools needed to make a deep run at Augusta National, making him a prime choice for 2021 Masters PGA DFS lineups.

