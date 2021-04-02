The 2021 Masters will begin on Thursday, April 8. With DraftKings running a $4 million Fantasy Golf Millionaire and FanDuel running a $1 million PGA MEGA Eagle, there's plenty of pressure to get your PGA DFS picks right for the first major championship of 2021. Bryson DeChambeau has wowed everyone with his incredible distance and used that length to win the 2020 U.S. Open by five shots. Now, he'll look to capture his first green jacket by overwhelming Augusta National Golf Club in the Masters 2021.

However, does he provide any value at $11,900 on FanDuel and $10,800 on DraftKings? If you decide to splurge on talent like DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas or Xander Schauffele, what value options exist in the 2021 Masters DFS player pool to help you offset their cost? Before you enter any PGA DFS tournaments or cash games for the 2021 Masters Tournament, you'll want to see the top PGA DFS picks and daily fantasy golf advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

At the Honda Classic in March, McClure listed Denny McCarthy among his top PGA DFS picks. The result: McCarthy secured a third-place finish, returning tournament-winning value at an extremely affordable price. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable weekend.

In addition, McClure's model is up nearly $10,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament. This is the same model that has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's historic victory at Augusta National in 2018. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2021 Masters PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Masters 2021: Viktor Hovland at $8,700 on DraftKings and $10,600 on FanDuel. In less than two years as a professional, Hovland is a two-time PGA Tour winner and currently at No. 14 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Hovland secured his 2021 Masters Tournament invite by rising well inside the top 50 in the world. He currently ranks 17th in total strokes gained and has improved to become a better-than-average putter after struggling earlier in his career.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Collin Morikawa at $9,600 on DraftKings and $11,000 on FanDuel. Morikawa broke through for his first major championship in 2020 when he rallied to win the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park.

The fourth-ranked player in the world, Morikawa already has four PGA Tour victories under his belt. He failed to break 70 in his first start at Augusta National last November, but he's been playing extremely well this year, winning the WGC-Workday Championship while also securing top-10 finishes at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and Sony Open. He also ranks in the top 10 in driving accuracy percentage, greens in regulation percentage, strokes gained approaching the green and birdie average. Morikawa has all the tools needed to make a deep run at Augusta National, making him a prime choice for 2021 Masters PGA DFS lineups.

