Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm have been regulars in PGA DFS lineups for years, but daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide whether they can be trusted when they set their PGA DFS strategy for the 2020 Memorial Tournament, which tees off Thursday. McIlroy, who's among the highest priced players on DraftKings and FanDuel this week, has struggled since the PGA Tour resumed, finishing outside the top 30 in two of his last three starts.

Rahm, whose PGA DFS pricing is $9,300 on DraftKings and $11,400 on FanDuel, has failed to crack the top 25 in his last four starts on the PGA Tour. Can those household names be relied on as 2020 Memorial Tournament PGA DFS picks this week? Or is it time to fade them in favor of players in better form like Bryson DeChambeau and Webb Simpson? Before you enter these PGA DFS tournaments or any others for the 2020 Memorial Tournament, you'll want to see the top PGA DFS picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

McClure's proven golf model was all over long shot winner Collin Morikawa (33-1) last weekend at the Workday Charity Open. The model identified him as a top contender from the start despite his long odds and McClure recommended an outright bet on him to win. It also called Bryson DeChambeau the outright winner at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend.

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Memorial Tournament 2020: Paul Casey at $7,900 on DraftKings and $9,600 on FanDuel. Casey certainly has the game to be near the top of the 2020 Memorial golf tournament leaderboard on Sunday. The 42-year-old has been sensational off the tee this season. In fact, he ranks in the top 15 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained tee to green (1.120) and strokes gained off the tee (.594).

In addition, Casey enters the 2020 Memorial Tournament averaging over 300 yards per drive this season. Casey's ability to drive the ball deep into the fairway allows him to use his short irons to approach the green. That combination has helped him hit over 71 percent of greens in regulation this season, which ranks 12th on the PGA Tour. Lock him into your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return this week at the 2020 Memorial Tournament.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Abraham Ancer at $8,500 on DraftKings and $9,900 on FanDuel.

Ancer, who's finished inside the top-15 in four of his last five starts on the PGA Tour, has a great chance to be near the top of the leaderboard come Sunday. Ancer's greens in regulation percentage is what makes him a strong PGA DFS play this week at the Memorial Tournament. The 29-year-old is hitting almost 70 percent (69.23) of greens in regulation this season, which results in more birdie opportunities and more chances to rack up points on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return this week.

