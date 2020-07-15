Watch Now: Tiger Woods Returns For First Time Since Break ( 3:23 )

PGA DFS players who have backed Bryson DeChambeau since the season restarted have been richly rewarded, as he's logged a victory and three top-10 finishes in four starts heading into Thursday's 2020 Memorial Tournament. DeChambeau didn't play in last week's Workday Charity Classic at Muirfield Village, but he's in the 2020 Memorial Tournament field this week for Jack Nicklaus' premier event. DeChambeau is a pricey $11,100 on DraftKings and $12,000 on FanDuel, but should you back him with your PGA DFS picks for the Memorial Tournament 2020?

If you choose to avoid DeChambeau, World No. 1 Rory McIlroy and FedEx Cup points leader Justin Thomas are also potential top choices in the 2020 Memorial Tournament DFS player pool, but are they wise plays for your PGA DFS lineups? Before you enter these PGA DFS tournaments or any others for the 2020 Memorial Tournament, you'll want to see the top PGA DFS picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

McClure's proven golf model was all over long shot winner Collin Morikawa (33-1) last weekend at the Workday Charity Open. The model identified him as a top contender from the start despite his long odds and McClure recommended an outright bet on him to win. It also called Bryson DeChambeau the outright winner at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend.

Now, McClure has set his sights on this week's event and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy and player pool. Head to SportsLine now to see his top daily Fantasy golf picks for the 2020 Memorial Tournament.

Top Memorial Tournament PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Memorial Tournament 2020: Paul Casey at $7,900 on DraftKings and $9,600 on FanDuel. Casey certainly has the game to be near the top of the 2020 Memorial golf tournament leaderboard on Sunday. The 42-year-old has been sensational off the tee this season. In fact, he ranks in the top 15 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained tee to green (1.120) and strokes gained off the tee (.594).

In addition, Casey enters the 2020 Memorial Tournament averaging over 300 yards per drive this season. Casey's ability to drive the ball deep into the fairway allows him to use his short irons to approach the green. That combination has helped him hit over 71 percent of greens in regulation this season, which ranks 12th on the PGA Tour. Lock him into your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return this week at the 2020 Memorial Tournament.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Abraham Ancer at $8,500 on DraftKings and $9,900 on FanDuel.

Ancer is on a roll since the PGA Tour restarted, finishing 14th at the Charles Schwab Challenge, second at the RBC Heritage and 11th at the Travelers Championship. Ancer's 69.69 scoring average is 11th on the PGA Tour this season even though he's not in the top 50 in driving average or greens in regulation. With two cuts made in his two previous Memorial Tournament starts, Ancer is a strong player to lock into your golf DFS lineups for a big return this week at the 2020 Memorial Tournament.

How to set your Memorial Tournament DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to blow up this week, giving you a huge return on both sites. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You can see who it is here.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the 2020 Memorial Tournament? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the man who's made nearly $2 million in daily fantasy sports, and find out.