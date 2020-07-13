Watch Now: Tiger Woods Returns For First Time Since Break ( 3:23 )

The revamped PGA Tour schedule continues on Thursday, July 16, when the 2020 Memorial Tournament tees off from Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy will headline the 2020 Memorial Tournament field. All five players will certainly be popular PGA DFS picks at the Memorial Tournament 2020, but daily Fantasy players need to take a deep look at the entire field to find value up and down their PGA DFS rosters.

With FanDuel hosting a $500K PGA MEGA Eagle and DraftKings running a $3M Millionaire that awards $1M to the winner, there are some difficult decisions for PGA DFS players to make.

McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account.

McClure's proven golf model was all over long shot winner Collin Morikawa (33-1) last weekend at the Workday Charity Open. The model identified him as a top contender from the start despite his long odds and McClure recommended an outright bet on him to win. It also called Bryson DeChambeau the outright winner at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend.

McClure has set his sights on this week's event and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy and player pool.

Top Memorial Tournament PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Memorial Tournament 2020: Matthew Fitzpatrick at $8,100 on DraftKings and $9,700 on FanDuel. Fitzpatrick enters the 2020 Memorial Tournament full of confidence having finished inside the top-15 in two of his last five starts on the PGA Tour.

The 25-year-old's low scoring average is what makes him a strong PGA DFS play this week at Muirfield Village. Fitzpatrick enters this week's event having shot in the 60s in 11 of his last 14 rounds. If Fitzpatrick is able to keep that trend going this week, he'll have a great chance to rack up birdies and return solid value in PGA DFS lineups.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Abraham Ancer at $8,500 on DraftKings and $9,900 on FanDuel.

Ancer, who's finished inside the top-15 in four of his last five starts on the PGA Tour, has a great chance to be near the top of the leaderboard come Sunday. Ancer's greens in regulation percentage is what makes him a strong PGA DFS play this week at the Memorial Tournament. The 29-year-old is hitting almost 70 percent (69.23) of greens in regulation this season, which results in more birdie opportunities and more chances to rack up points on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return this week.

How to set your Memorial Tournament DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to blow up this week, giving you a huge return on both sites.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the 2020 Memorial Tournament? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the man who's made nearly $2 million in daily fantasy sports, and find out.