Dustin Johnson is expected to be among the top PGA DFS picks this week for the 2021 Palmetto Championship. Johnson earned his 24th-career PGA Tour victory at the Masters last November and he enters the 2021 Palmetto Championship ranked inside the top-10 in driving distance (312.3) and scoring average (69.983). The long ball hitter has secured four top-10 finishes this season, but daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if he can be trusted when setting their PGA DFS strategy for Palmetto Championship 2021, which tees off on Thursday from Congaree Golf Club.

With a PGA DFS player pool featuring the likes of Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood and Matthew Fitzpatrick, PGA DFS players will have to decide which players are worth investing in. Can any of those household names be relied on as PGA DFS picks this week? Or is it time to fade them in favor of players with a significantly lower price tag?

Last week at the Memorial Tournament, McClure included Max Homa as one of his top PGA DFS picks on DraftKings. The result: Homa secured a sixth-place finish, recording almost 70 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable weekend.

Top 2021 Palmetto Championship PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Palmetto Championship 2021 is Sungjae Im at $9,700 on DraftKings and $11,600 on FanDuel.

Im ranks inside the top 10 in a number of important statistical categories, which will help return solid value for your PGA DFS lineups at the 2021 Palmetto Championship. He enters this week's event ranked seventh in strokes gained: off-the-tee (.644), 14th in driving accuracy percentage (69.23) and 12th in total putting (103.9). Im is a complete steal at this price point, and McClure recommends you lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return at Congaree.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Tyrrell Hatton at $10,200 on DraftKings and $11,800 on FanDuel.

Hatton is coming off a disappointing T-38 finish at the PGA Championship in May, but he's proven to be one of the most consistent players on tour this season. In fact, Hatton has made the cut in nine of his last 10 events. He's been able to secure those positive results thanks to his consistent putting stroke. The 29-year-old Englishman ranks 25th or better in total putting (121.8), putting average (1.727) and overall putting average (1.577). If he's draining putts at Congaree, he'll have a great shot at finishing near the top of the leaderboard at the 2021 Palmetto Championship.

How to set 2021 Palmetto Championship PGA DFS lineups

