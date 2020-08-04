Watch Now: Jordan Spieth In Search Of Career Grand Slam ( 1:50 )

The first major of the year tees off Thursday when the 2020 PGA Championship gets underway from TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka will headline the 2020 PGA Championship field. All five players could be popular PGA DFS picks, but daily Fantasy players need to take a deep look at the entire field to find value up and down their 2020 PGA Championship DFS rosters.

With FanDuel hosting a $500K PGA Eagle and DraftKings running a $3M Fantasy Golf Millionaire that awards $1M to the winner, there are plenty of difficult decisions for PGA DFS players to make. Before you enter these PGA DFS tournaments or any others for the 2020 PGA Championship, you'll want to see the top PGA DFS picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

Last week at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, McClure was all over Justin Thomas as one of his top PGA DFS picks. The result: Thomas fired a final-round 65 to finish on top of the leaderboard, his 13th PGA Tour title. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge weekend.

In addition, McClure's proven golf model was all over long shot winner Jon Rahm at the Memorial Tournament. McClure's golf model identified him as a top contender from the start despite his long odds and he recommended an outright bet on him to win at 22-1. It also had him as the projected winner heading into the weekend.

McClure's model was also all over long shot winner Collin Morikawa at the Workday Charity Open. It identified him as a top contender from the start despite his long odds and McClure recommended an outright bet on him to win at 33-1. The model also called Bryson DeChambeau taking the Rocket Mortgage Classic and has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend.

Now, McClure has set his sights on this week's event and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy and player pool. Head to SportsLine now to see his top daily Fantasy golf picks for the 2020 PGA Championship.

Top PGA Championship PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the PGA Championship 2020: Gary Woodland at $7,900 on DraftKings and $9,800 on FanDuel. The 2019 U.S. Open champion certainly has the game to be near the top of the 2020 PGA Championship leaderboard on Sunday. In fact, the 36-year-old has finished in the top 10 in his last two starts at the PGA Championship.

Woodland has also recorded six top-10 finishes this season and will enter this week's event ranked in the top 15 in both birdie average (4.27) and scoring average (69.825), which should allow him the opportunity to return plenty of value at TPC Harding Park.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Rory McIlroy at $10,700 on DraftKings and $12,000 on FanDuel. McIlroy has struggled since the PGA Tour resumed play in June, finishing outside the top 30 in three of his last four starts. However, the 31-year-old will be eager to claim his fifth major championship and first since 2014 this week at TPC Harding Park.

McIlroy has been sensational off the tee this season. In fact, the No. 3 player in the world ranks in the top five on the PGA Tour in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.499) and strokes gained off-the-tee (.801). In addition, McIlroy enters the PGA Championship 2020 averaging 312.9 yards per drive this season. McIlroy's ability to drive the ball deep into the fairway allows him to use his short irons to approach the green. That lethal combination has McIlroy ranked third on the PGA Tour in scoring average (69.016). Lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return this week at Harding Park.

How to set your PGA Championship DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to blow up this week, giving you a huge return on both sites. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You can see who it is here.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the 2020 PGA Championship? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the man who's made nearly $2 million in daily fantasy sports, and find out.