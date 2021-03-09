Bryson DeChambeau is expected to be among the top PGA DFS picks this week for the 2021 Players Championship. DeChambeau earned his eighth-career PGA Tour victory last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and he enters the 2021 Players Championship ranked first in driving distance (323.5), strokes gained: tee-to-green (2.083) and strokes gained: off-the-tee (1.268). The long ball hitter has finished inside the top-10 in four of his last seven starts, but daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if he can be trusted when setting their PGA DFS strategy for the Players Championship 2021, which tees off on Thursday from TPC Sawgrass.

With a PGA DFS player pool featuring the likes of Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm, PGA DFS players will have to decide which players are worth investing in. Can any of those household names be relied on as PGA DFS picks this week? Or is it time to fade them in favor of players with a significantly lower price tag? Before you enter any PGA DFS tournaments or cash games for 2021 Players Championship, you'll want to see the top PGA DFS picks and daily Fantasy golf advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account.

Last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, McClure was all over Max Homa and Will Zalatoris as his top PGA DFS picks. The result: Homa and Zalatoris both finished inside the top 10, returning tournament-winning value at an affordable price. Anybody who had them in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable weekend.

In addition, McClure's model is up over $11,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

Top 2021 Players Championship PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Players Championship 2021: Viktor Hovland at $9,300 on DraftKings and $10,900 on FanDuel. Hovland is quickly making a name for himself on the PGA Tour. The 23-year-old has already recorded two PGA Tour victories and he's finished inside the top-five in four of his last six starts.

Hovland enters this week's event ranked inside the top 10 in a number of important statistical categories, which will help return solid value for your PGA DFS lineups at the 2021 Players Championship. He ranks ninth in birdie average (4.68), 10th in scoring average (69.864) and eighth in strokes gained: tee-to-green (1.376). Hovland has been playing exceptionally well, and McClure recommends you lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return this week at TPC Sawgrass.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Collin Morikawa at $9,400 on DraftKings and $11,300 on FanDuel.

Morikawa, who secured his fourth-career PGA Tour victory at the WGC-Workday Championship, is an almost sure-fire bet to be near the top of the leaderboard come Sunday. The 24-year-old has been extremely consistent this season, and he'll enter this week's event ranked fourth on the PGA Tour in greens in regulation percentage (73.61) and seventh in birdie average (4.75), which makes him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset.

In addition, the reigning PGA Championship winner has been extremely accurate off the tee, ranking 13th in driving accuracy percentage (69.64). Morikawa's ability to consistently put himself in advantageous positions results in more birdie opportunities and more chances to rack up points on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Lock him in your PGA DFS lineup and look for a big return this week at the Players Championship.

How to set your 2021 Players Championship PGA DFS lineups

