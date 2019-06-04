PGA DFS, RBC Canadian Open 2019: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy golf picks

Before you set your PGA DFS lineups on DraftKings or FanDuel for the 2019 RBC Canadian Open, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

Last week at the Memorial Tournament, McClure rostered Patrick Cantlay on FanDuel. The result: Cantlay fired four consecutive rounds of 69 or better on his way to a score of 19-under and a first place finish. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge weekend.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2019 RBC Canadian Open and has revealed his optimal PGA DFS lineups. You can only see them at SportsLine.

One PGA DFS pick McClure is rostering for the RBC Canadian Open 2019: Dustin Johnson at $12,600 on FanDuel and $11,900 on DraftKings.

Johnson enters this week's event as the defending champion after dominating the field at last year's RBC Canadian Open. In fact, Johnson, who finished at 23-under par, broke Tiger Woods' record for lowest Canadian Open score at Glen Abbey.

The 34-year-old enters this week's tournament hitting the ball extremely well off the tee, averaging over 308 yards per drive this season. His ability to drive the ball deep into the fairway allows him to use his short irons to approach the green. That lethal combination has allowed Johnson to hit almost 70 percent of greens in regulation, which should allow him the opportunity to rack up points at Hamilton Golf and Country Club. Lock him in your PGA DFS lineup and look for a big return this week at the RBC Canadian Open.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Justin Thomas at $11,500 on FanDuel and $10,000 on DraftKings.

Thomas has multiple impressive performances this season on tour, finishing inside the top 10 five times already. He's been extremely consistent as well, making the cut in 11 of his 12 starts on the PGA Tour this season. The nine-time PGA Tour winner comes into the 2019 RBC Canadian Open ranked first on the PGA Tour in birdie average (4.83), third in eagles per hole (75.6) and 11th in scoring average (69.786). His consistent play coupled with his low scoring average makes him an extremely strong PGA DFS play this week.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to blow up this week, giving you a huge return on both sites. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing.

So what 2019 RBC Canadian Open lineup should you enter on DraftKings or FanDuel? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the man who's made nearly $2 million in daily fantasy sports, and find out.