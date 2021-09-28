Sergio Garcia is expected to be among the top PGA DFS picks this week for the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship. The 11-time PGA Tour champion finished last season ranked inside the top-20 in greens in regulation percentage (70.05), strokes gained: tee-to-green (1.145) and strokes gained: off-the-tee (.796). The 41-year-old Spaniard is also the defending champion of this event, but daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if he can be trusted when setting their PGA DFS strategy for the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, which tees off on Thursday from the Country Club of Jackson.

With a PGA DFS player pool featuring fellow major champions like Gary Woodland, Zach Johnson and Keegan Bradley, PGA DFS players will have to decide which players are worth investing in. Can any of those household names be relied on as PGA DFS picks this week? Or is it time to fade them in favor of players with a significantly lower price tag? Before you enter any PGA DFS tournaments or cash games for the Sanderson Farms Championship 2021, you'll want to see the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

Two weeks ago at the Fortinet Championship, McClure included Hideki Matsuyama among his top PGA DFS picks on FanDuel. The result: Matsuyama secured a sixth-place finish with a score of 13-under par. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable weekend.

In addition, McClure's model is up almost $10,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping seven majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the Sanderson Farms Championship 2021 and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy and player pool. Head to SportsLine now to see his top daily Fantasy golf picks for the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship.

Top 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Sanderson Farms Championship 2021: Matthew Wolff at $8,500 on DraftKings and $10,000 on FanDuel. Wolff was sensational off the tee last season. In fact, the 22-year-old ranked 11th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: off-the-tee (.588). His ability to pick up strokes off the tee will certainly come in handy this week at the Country Club of Jackson, which plays at 7,461 yards.

Wolff also averaged 315.9 yards per drive last season, which ranked fourth on the PGA Tour. If he's driving the ball well this week, he'll have a great shot to put himself in advantageous positions to rack up birdies and return solid value for your PGA DFS lineups.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Will Zalatoris at $10,800 on DraftKings and $11,800 on FanDuel. Zalatoris is the reigning PGA Tour rookie of the year after a strong season that saw him rack up eight top-10 finishes, which included a runner-up finish at the Masters and a T-8 showing at the PGA Championship.

He also secured a T-11 finish at the Fortinet Championship two weeks ago, and he'll enter the Sanderson Farms Championship ranked first in greens in regulation percentage (81.94), 10th in scoring average (70.073) and fifth in strokes gained: tee-to-green (2.282), which makes him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset.

How to set 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship PGA DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to play extremely well this week, giving you a huge return on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the expert who's made nearly $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and find out.