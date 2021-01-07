Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson have been regulars in PGA DFS lineups for years, but daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if they can be trusted when they set their PGA DFS strategy for the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions. Johnson, who's the highest priced player on both DraftKings and FanDuel this week, has finished T-6 or better in every start this season. However, Johnson enters this week's event ranked 85th in driving accuracy percentage (62.80) and 97th in birdie average (4.00).

Thomas, whose PGA DFS price is $10,700 on DraftKings and $12,000 on FanDuel, is the defending champion of this event and is coming off a T-12 finish at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December. Can those household names be relied on as 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions PGA DFS picks this week? Or is it time to fade them in favor of players with a significantly lower price tag? Before entering any PGA DFS tournaments or cash games for the Sentry Tournament of Champions 2021, you'll want to see the top PGA DFS picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

Top 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Sentry Tournament of Champions 2021: Scottie Scheffler at $8,500 on DraftKings and $9,700 on FanDuel. The 24-year old comes into this week's event full of confidence after a strong rookie season. Scheffler is the reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year and he'll be playing in the Sentry Tournament of Champions for the first time in his career this week.

Scheffler ranks inside the top 25 in a number of important statistical categories, which will help return solid value for your PGA DFS lineups at the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions. He ranks 19th in driving accuracy percentage (70.00), 33rd in birdie average (4.50) and ninth in strokes gained: off-the-tee (.887). Scheffler has all the tools necessary to make a deep run in Hawaii this week, and McClure recommends you lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Viktor Hovland at $9,200 on DraftKings and $10,400 on FanDuel.

Hovland, who's finished inside the top-15 in four of his last five starts on the PGA Tour, is an almost sure-fire bet to be near the top of the leaderboard come Sunday. The 23-year-old will enter this week's event ranked 22nd on the PGA Tour in greens in regulation percentage (73.33). His ability to consistently find the green in regulation has allowed Hovland to rack up 91 birdies in just 20 rounds this season, which makes him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset.

How to set your 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions PGA DFS lineups

