PGA DFS, Sony Open 2020: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy golf lineups, picks, advice

Before you set your PGA DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Thursday's 2020 Sony Open, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

Last week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, McClure rostered Justin Thomas on FanDuel. The result: Thomas fired three rounds of 69 or under on his way to a score of 14-under par while earning his 12th career PGA Tour victory. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge weekend.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2020 Sony Open and has revealed his optimal PGA DFS lineups. You can only see them at SportsLine.

One PGA DFS pick McClure is rostering for the Sony Open 2020: Matt Jones at $7,200 on DraftKings and $9,000 on FanDuel.

Jones is a long-ball hitter who averages 307 yards per drive, which ranks 45th on the PGA Tour. Jones' ability to drive the ball deep into the fairway allows him to use his short irons to approach the green. That lethal combination has helped him hit over 71 percent of greens in regulation this season, which results in more birdie opportunities and more chances to rack up points on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Jones is a complete steal at this price point, so lock him into your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Hideki Matsuyama at $11,300 on FanDuel and $10,500 on DraftKings.

Matsuyama enters the Sony Open in Hawaii 2020 full of confidence having finished third or better in two of his last three PGA Tour starts this season. The five-time PGA Tour champion's greens in regulation percentage is what makes him one of the strongest PGA DFS picks this week.

In fact, Matsuyama is hitting over 77 percent of greens in regulation, and his ability to generate birdie putts has helped him shoot low scores. The 27-year-old enters the 2020 Sony Open ranked fifth in scoring average (69.164) and 16th in birdie average (4.67), making him one of the top overall daily Fantasy golf picks this week.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to blow up this week, giving you a huge return on both sites. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing.

So what 2020 Sony Open lineup should you enter on DraftKings or FanDuel? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the man who's made nearly $2 million in daily fantasy sports, and find out.