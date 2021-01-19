Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed have been regulars in PGA DFS lineups for years, but daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if they can be trusted when they set their PGA DFS strategy for The American Express 2021, which tees off on Thursday. Koepka, who's among the highest priced players on both DraftKings and FanDuel this week, has finished T-7 or better in two of his last three starts on the PGA Tour. However, Koepka enters this week's event ranked 214th in driving accuracy percentage (52.60) and 181st in greens in regulation percentage (65.48).

Reed, whose PGA DFS price is $10,200 on DraftKings and $11,500 on FanDuel, has finished T-14 or better in three of his last four starts. Can those household names be relied on as PGA DFS picks this week? Or is it time to fade them in favor of players with a significantly lower price tag? Before you enter any PGA DFS tournaments or cash games for The American Express 2021, you'll want to see the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

In addition, McClure's model is up over $12,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

In the final standard PGA event of 2020, McClure nailed Viktor Hovland's win at +2500 in his best bets. That was one of many huge calls he made last year. After nailing Sergio Garcia (+5500) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Sanderson Farms Championship, McClure finished up over $6,200 yet again on his best bets. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure's best bets included Garcia winning outright. Those who followed that advice saw a massive +5500 return.

He also finished profitable at the U.S. Open, nailing two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff. McClure hit a top-five bet (+1200) on Doc Redman at the Wyndham Championship, finishing up over $700 on his best bets. Those are just some of his recent big returns. In all, the advanced computer model has also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend.

Now, McClure has set his sights on this week's event and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy and player pool. Head to SportsLine now to see his top daily Fantasy golf picks for the 2021 American Express.

Top 2021 American Express PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for The American Express 2021: Scottie Scheffler at $9,500 on DraftKings and $11,300 on FanDuel. Scheffler is the reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year and he's been playing extremely well in the beginning of the 2020-21 season.

In fact, Scheffler enters The American Express 2021 having finished inside the top-20 in three of his last four starts on the PGA Tour. His driving accuracy percentage is what makes him a strong PGA DFS asset this week. He currently ranks 15th on the PGA Tour, having hit over 70 percent of fairways off the tee, which results in more birdie opportunities and more chances to rack up points on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return this week.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Matthew Wollf at $9,700 on DraftKings and $11,000 on FanDuel.

Wolff is a long ball hitter who averages 312.6 yards per drive, which ranks 11th on the PGA Tour. Wolff's ability to drive the ball deep into the fairway allows him to use his short irons to approach the green. That lethal combination has helped him record 75 birdies in just 18 rounds this season, which makes him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset.

How to set your 2021 American Express PGA DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to blow up this week, giving you a huge return on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for The American Express 2021? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the expert who's made nearly $2 million in daily fantasy sports, to find out.