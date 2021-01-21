The American Express 2021 will begin at 12:10 p.m. ET on Thursday at PGA West in La Quinta, California, and this year's tournament has undergone a couple of changes because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament is no longer a pro-am to keep the bubble intact and that means they'll be playing just two courses instead of three and incorporating a 36-hole cut instead of a 54-hole cut. That puts even more pressure on PGA daily Fantasy players to get their 2021 The American Express PGA DFS lineups right.

Stars like Tony Finau, Patrick Reed, Matthew Wolff and Patrick Cantlay might be good bets to see the weekend, but their lofty PGA DFS pricing also means you'll have to find less expensive options. So what value plays should you be targeting in the PGA DFS pool and what's the correct PGA DFS strategy for a multi-course event? Before entering any PGA DFS tournaments for The American Express 2021, you'll want to see the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

In addition, McClure's model is up over $12,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

In the final standard PGA event of 2020, McClure nailed Viktor Hovland's win at +2500 in his best bets. That was one of many huge calls he made last year. After nailing Sergio Garcia (+5500) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Sanderson Farms Championship, McClure finished up over $6,200 yet again on his best bets. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure's best bets included Garcia winning outright. Those who followed that advice saw a massive +5500 return.

He also finished profitable at the U.S. Open, nailing two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff. McClure hit a top-five bet (+1200) on Doc Redman at the Wyndham Championship, finishing up over $700 on his best bets. Those are just some of his recent big returns. In all, the advanced computer model has also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend.

Now, McClure has set his sights on this week's event and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy and player pool. Head to SportsLine now to see his top daily Fantasy golf picks for the 2021 American Express.

Top 2021 American Express PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for The American Express 2021: Cameron Champ at $8,900 on DraftKings and $10,600 on FanDuel. Champ's price tag makes him an extremely affordable piece for PGA DFS rosters this week. That's because Champ has been playing extremely well in his most recent outings. In fact, the 25-year-old has finished inside the top-20 in two of his last three starts, which includes a T-8 finish at the Zozo Championship.

In addition, Champ ranks 30th on the PGA Tour in birdie average (4.55), 33rd in strokes gained: tee-to-green (.893) and third in driving distance (318.0), which means he can return tournament winning value at an extremely affordable price. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return this week at The American Express 2021.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Scottie Scheffler at $9,500 on DraftKings and $11,300 on FanDuel. The 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year and 2020 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year is currently 33rd in the Official World Golf Ranking. He's made cuts in 12 of his last 13 events, building in a useful floor for PGA DFS scoring.

However, he also comes with solid upside having recorded top-20 finishes in three of his last four stars and four top-10 finishes during the 2019-20 PGA Tour season. That includes a third-place finish at The American Express 2020 after he played the Par-5s at 13-under for the week. Scheffler hit 76.39 percent of greens in regulation that week and if he can strike the ball similarly, he'll be in position to make a lot of birdies this week.

How to set your 2021 American Express PGA DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to blow up this week, giving you a huge return on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for The American Express 2021? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the expert who's made nearly $2 million in daily fantasy sports, to find out.