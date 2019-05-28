PGA DFS, The Memorial Tournament 2019: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy golf picks

Before you set your PGA DFS lineups on DraftKings or FanDuel for the 2019 Memorial Tournament, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

Last week at the Charles Schwab Challenge, McClure rostered Tony Finau on FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Finau fired three rounds of 68 or better on his way to a score of 9-under and a T-2 finish. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge weekend.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2019 Memorial Tournament and has revealed his optimal PGA DFS lineups. You can only see them at SportsLine.

One PGA DFS pick McClure is rostering for the Memorial Tournament 2019: Hideki Matsuyama at $10,700 on FanDuel and $9,100 on DraftKings.

Matsuyama won this event in 2014 and has finished inside the top 15 in three of his last five starts at the Memorial. The five-time PGA Tour champion enters this week's event ranked 18th on tour in scoring average (69.932) and has made the cut in every start thus far this season. His familiarity with the course at Muirfield Village Golf Club, where he won in 2014, coupled with his confidence from past experiences make him an extremely strong PGA DFS play at the Memorial Tournament.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Finau again this week at $10,800 on FanDuel, $9,600 on DraftKings.

The 29-year-old is still looking for his first victory this season, but he has been on the cusp of breaking through on numerous occasions. He's finished inside the top 10 three times this season, which includes a runner-up finish at both the WGC-HSBC Champions and the Charles Schwab Challenge. And he comes into the Memorial Tournament having returned over 7x value on DraftKings in six of his last eight starts. Lock him in as one of the top overall PGA DFS plays this week and watch the points roll in.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to blow up this week, giving you a huge return on both sites. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing.

So what 2019 Memorial Tournament lineup should you enter on DraftKings or FanDuel? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the man who's made nearly $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and find out.