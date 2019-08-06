PGA DFS, The Northern Trust 2019: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy golf lineups, picks

Before you set your PGA DFS lineups on DraftKings or FanDuel for the 2019 Northern Trust, the first of three tournaments in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

Last week at the Wyndham Championship, McClure rostered Viktor Hovland on FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Hovland fired four rounds of 66 or lower on his way to a score of 19-under and a fourth-place finish. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge weekend.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2019 Northern Trust and has revealed his optimal PGA DFS lineups. You can only see them at SportsLine.

One value pick McClure is rostering at Liberty National Golf Club: Sepp Straka at $7,900 on FanDuel and $6,600 on DraftKings.

Straka comes at an extremely affordable price this week, which will allow you to afford more expensive, less-risky PGA DFS options. Plus, Straka enters the 2019 Northern Trust having finished inside the top 12 in two of his last three starts. That includes a third place finish last month at the Barbasol Championship.

The 26-year-old enters this week's event ranked inside the top 20 in greens in regulation percentage (69.68) and birdie average (4.24), which should allow him the opportunity to rack up points at Liberty National. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return.

We can tell you McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Rory McIlroy at $12,000 on FanDuel.

McIlroy enters the FedEx Cup Playoffs full of confidence after finishing inside the top 10 in five of his last seven starts on the PGA Tour. The four-time major champion enters Liberty National hitting the ball extremely well off the tee, averaging 313.7 yards per drive this season. His ability to drive the ball deep into the fairway allows him to use his short irons to approach the green.

That combination has allowed McIlroy to hit nearly 70 percent of greens in regulation, which has resulted in some really low scores. In fact, the 16-time PGA Tour winner comes into the 2019 Northern Trust ranked first on Tour in scoring average (69.090), second in eagles per hole (84.0) and third in birdie average (4.39). His consistent play coupled with his low scoring average makes him an extremely strong PGA DFS play this week.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to blow up this week, giving you a huge return on both sites. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You absolutely need to see them before locking in any lineups.

So what 2019 Northern Trust lineup should you enter on DraftKings or FanDuel? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the man who's made nearly $2 million in daily fantasy sports, and find out.