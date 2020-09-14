The last time the U.S. Open was held at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y., the winning score was five over par as Geoff Ogilvy outlasted Phil Mickelson. So as daily Fantasy golf players look to craft a winning PGA DFS strategy for the 2020 U.S. Open, finding players capable of making birdies is going to be a serious challenge. Dustin Johnson has finished on top of the leaderboard in two of his last three starts and he'll undoubtedly be a popular option for PGA DFS lineups this week.

However, Johnson has only won one major championship in his otherwise illustrious career and his hefty price tag means that you'll be in need of a victory to justify rostering him. Are there better options in the PGA DFS player pool for the 2020 U.S. Open? And who can provide the most value in this loaded major championship field? Before entering any PGA DFS tournaments or cash games for the 2020 U.S. Open, you'll want to see the top PGA DFS picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

Two weeks ago at the Tour Championship, McClure was extremely high on Justin Thomas as one of his top picks for PGA DFS lineups. The result: Thomas climbed the leaderboard and earned a second place finish, his 10th top-10 finish of the season. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge weekend.

In addition, McClure nailed three of his best bets to open the FedEx Cup Playoffs at the Northern Trust, including a +700 top-five bet on Daniel Berger. McClure's golf model was also all over long shot winner Jon Rahm at the Memorial Tournament. The model identified him as a top contender from the start despite his long odds and he recommended an outright bet on him to win at 22-1. It also had him as the projected winner heading into the weekend.

McClure's model was also all over long shot winner Collin Morikawa at the Workday Charity Open. It identified him as a top contender from the start despite his long odds and McClure recommended an outright bet on him to win at 33-1. The model also called Bryson DeChambeau taking the Rocket Mortgage Classic and has nailed two of the last four majors entering the weekend.

Top 2020 U.S. Open PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the U.S. Open 2020: Justin Thomas at $10,700 on DraftKings and $11,600 on FanDuel. Thomas won three times during the 2019-20 PGA Tour season to win Player of the Year honors and he now has 13 career wins on tour, including a major at the 2017 PGA Championship.

Thomas was the best ball striker on tour last season, ranking first in strokes gained on approach per round (0.997) and his ability to hit greens in regulation will be key with the greens rolling at a lightning pace at Winged Foot this week. He also ranked 22nd on the PGA Tour in strokes gained off-the-tee and that combination of distance and accuracy off the tee will also be critical with the notoriously thick rough from the USGA.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Viktor Hovland at $8,000 on DraftKings and $9,700 on FanDuel. The 2018 U.S. Amateur champion has proven that he's game for the challenges presented in USGA events, having also won low amateur honors at the 2019 U.S. Open.

Hovland turned professional a week after his 12th-place finish at Pebble Beach in last year's U.S. Open and he's racked up 12 top-25 finishes in the year and change since. Hovland won the 2020 Puerto Rico Open and also finished third at the 2020 Workday Charity Open. He ranked inside the top 25 in strokes gained: off-the-tee (.447) and scoring average (70.060), which means he can return tournament winning value at an extremely affordable price. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return this week at Winged Foot.

How to set your 2020 U.S. Open DFS lineups

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the 2020 U.S. Open? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the expert who's made nearly $2 million in daily fantasy sports, and find out.