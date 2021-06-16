Even with the exclusivity that comes with golf majors, the 2021 U.S. Open field has no shortage of elite PGA DFS picks. Nine former U.S. champions will be part of the field, which tees off from Torrey Pines on Thursday. Not included in the list of champions is Phil Mickelson, who could complete his career grand slam with a victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Mickelson has three career wins at Torrey Pines, the San Diego native's home course, so he could be a popular option in the 2021 U.S. Open DFS player pool.

Apart from Mickelson, other big names looking to win their first US Open include Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas. Both are among the priciest options in the PGA DFS player pool, while Mickelson has more moderate value on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Before you enter any PGA DFS tournaments or cash games for the 2021 U.S. Open, you'll want to see the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

Last week at the Palmetto Championship, McClure included Tyrrell Hatton and Doc Redman among his top PGA DFS picks. The result: Hatton and Redman both secured a second-place finish, returning tournament winning value at an affordable price. Anybody who had them in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable weekend.

In addition, McClure's model is up well over $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the U.S. Open 2021 and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy and player pool. Head to SportsLine now to see his top daily Fantasy golf picks for the 2021 U.S. Open.

Top 2021 U.S. Open PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the U.S. Open 2021 is Daniel Berger ($8,400 on DraftKings, $10,500 on FanDuel). Berger has quietly had a stellar season and posted a 26-round streak of scoring par or better, the longest on the PGA Tour. That enabled him to have a scoring average of 69.55, which ranks second and has led to five top-10 finishes.

The rough at Torrey Pines is extremely thick and unforgiving, so accuracy will be the key to success. Berger ranks 10th in greens in regulation percentage (69.94 percent) and once he lands on the green, he usually converts. Berger is 17th on tour in putting average (1.722), and those steady hands will be needed for the quick greens on the South Course. Berger's best-ever major finish was sixth at the 2018 U.S. Open and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him even higher up the leaderboard this year.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Viktor Hovland at $9,200 on DraftKings and $10,900 on FanDuel. Hovland, who's finished in the top five in two of his last four starts, is an almost sure-fire bet to be near the top of the leaderboard come Sunday. In fact, Hovland has recorded six top-10 finishes this season, which includes a victory at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December.

The 23-year-old has also been extremely consistent this season, having made the cut in 17 of his 18 starts on the PGA Tour. In addition, Hovland ranks third in birdie average (4.47), sixth in scoring average (69.924) and eighth in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.381), which makes him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset.

How to set 2021 U.S. Open PGA DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to play extremely well this week, giving you a huge return on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the 2021 U.S. Open? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the expert who's made nearly $2 million in daily fantasy sports, and find out.