Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy have been regulars in PGA DFS lineups for years, but daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if they can be trusted when they finalize their PGA DFS strategy for the 2021 U.S. Open, which tees off Thursday, June 17. Johnson, who's among the highest priced players on both DraftKings and FanDuel, won his first major championship at the U.S. Open in 2016, beating the field by three strokes. However, he enters the U.S. Open 2021 having finished 48th or worse in five of his last eight starts on the PGA Tour.

McIlroy, who is $9,900 on DraftKings and $11,600 on FanDuel, is a four-time major champion, which includes a victory at the U.S. Open in 2011. Can those household names be relied on as 2021 U.S. Open DFS picks? Or is it time to fade them in favor of players with a significantly lower price tag? Before you enter any PGA DFS tournaments or cash games for the 2021 U.S. Open, you'll want to see the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

Last week at the Palmetto Championship, McClure included Tyrrell Hatton and Doc Redman among his top PGA DFS picks. The result: Hatton and Redman both secured a second-place finish, returning tournament winning value at an affordable price. Anybody who had them in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable weekend.

Top 2021 U.S. Open PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the U.S. Open 2021 is Daniel Berger at $8,400 on DraftKings and $10,500 on FanDuel. Berger ranks in the top 20 in a number of important statistical categories, which will help return solid value for your 2021 U.S. Open DFS lineups. He'll head to Torrey Pines ranked fifth in birdie average (4.45), 10th in greens in regulation percentage (69.94), 18th in scoring average (70.116) and 17th in putting average (1.722). Berger is a complete steal at this price point, and McClure recommends you lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return at Torrey Pines.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Viktor Hovland at $9,200 on DraftKings and $10,900 on FanDuel. Hovland, who's finished in the top five in two of his last four starts, is an almost sure-fire bet to be near the top of the leaderboard come Sunday. In fact, Hovland has recorded six top-10 finishes this season, which includes a victory at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December.

The 23-year-old has also been extremely consistent this season, having made the cut in 17 of his 18 starts on the PGA Tour. In addition, Hovland ranks third in birdie average (4.47), sixth in scoring average (69.924) and eighth in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.381), which makes him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset.

How to set 2021 U.S. Open PGA DFS lineups

