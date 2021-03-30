Jordan Spieth and Matt Kuchar have been regulars in PGA DFS lineups for years, but daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if they can be trusted when they set their PGA DFS strategy for the 2021 Valero Texas Open, which tees off on Thursday. Spieth, who's among the highest priced players on both DraftKings and FanDuel this week, has finished inside the top-15 in five of his last six starts on the PGA Tour. However, Spieth enters this week's event ranked 204th in driving accuracy percentage (50.00) and 165th in greens in regulation percentage (64.17).

Kuchar, whose PGA DFS price is $9,000 on DraftKings and $10,100 on FanDuel, has missed the cut in three of his last six starts. Can those household names be relied on as PGA DFS picks this week? Or is it time to fade them in favor of players with a significantly lower price tag? Before you enter any PGA DFS tournaments or cash games for the 2021 Valero Texas Open, you'll want to see the top PGA DFS picks and daily Fantasy golf advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

Two weeks ago at the Honda Classic, Denny McCarthy secured a third-place finish.

Top 2021 Valero Texas Open PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Valero Texas Open 2021: Lanto Griffin at $8,700 on DraftKings and $10,000 on FanDuel.

Griffin is a long ball hitter who averages 303.6 yards per drive, which ranks 39th on the PGA Tour. Griffin's ability to drive the ball deep into the fairway allows him to use his short irons to approach the green. That lethal combination has helped him hit over 67 percent of greens in regulation this season, which has helped him rack up 206 birdies in 50 rounds. Griffin is a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return at TPC San Antonio.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Scottie Scheffler at $10,400 on DraftKings and $11,300 on FanDuel.

Scheffler ranks inside the top 25 in a number of important statistical categories, which will help return solid value for your PGA DFS lineups at the 2021 Valero Texas Open. The 24-year-old ranks 25th in driving accuracy percentage (66.99), 23rd in greens in regulation percentage (70.33) and 16th in birdie average (4.48), which makes him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset.

How to set your 2021 Valero Texas Open PGA DFS lineups

