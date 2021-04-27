Dustin Johnson is expected to be among the top PGA DFS picks this week for the 2021 Valspar Championship. Johnson earned his 24th-career PGA Tour victory at the Masters in November and he enters the 2021 Valspar Championship ranked inside the top-10 in driving distance (312.0) and stokes gained: tee-to-green (1.319). The long ball hitter has secured four top-10 finishes this season, but daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if he can be trusted when setting their PGA DFS strategy for the Valspar Championship 2021, which tees off on Thursday from the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort.

With a PGA DFS player pool featuring the likes of Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed and two-time defending champion Paul Casey, PGA DFS players will have to decide which players are worth investing in. Can any of those household names be relied on as PGA DFS picks this week? Or is it time to fade them in favor of players with a significantly lower price tag? Before you enter any PGA DFS tournaments or cash games for the 2021 Valspar Championship, you'll want to see the top PGA DFS picks and daily fantasy golf advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

In addition, McClure's model is up over $10,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament. This is the same model that has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2021 Valspar Championship and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy and player pool. Head to SportsLine now to see his top daily fantasy golf picks for the 2021 Valspar Championship.

Top 2021 Valspar Championship PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Valspar Championship 2021: Tyrrell Hatton at $9,400 on DraftKings and $11,100 on FanDuel.

Hatton ranks inside the top 25 in a number of important statistical categories, which will help return solid value for your PGA DFS lineups at the 2021 Valspar Championship. The 29-year-old ranks 23rd in scoring average (70.340), strokes gained: tee-to-green (.977) and strokes gained: off-the-tee (.415). He also ranks inside the top-30 in total putting (137.3) and putting average (1.724), which makes him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Ryan Palmer at $8,500 on DraftKings and $10,000 on FanDuel. Palmer's price tag makes him an extremely affordable piece for PGA DFS lineups this week. That's because Palmer has been playing extremely well in his most recent outings. In fact, the 44-year-old has finished T-17 or better in five of his last eight starts, which includes a runner-up finish at the Farmers Insurance Open.

In addition, Palmer ranks inside the top-20 in greens in regulation percentage (69.56), birdie average (4.38) and strokes gained: approach the green (.581). Palmer has all the tools needed to make a deep run at Innisbrook, making him a great choice for 2021 Valspar Championship PGA DFS lineups.

How to set 2021 Valspar Championship PGA DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to play extremely well this week, giving you a huge return on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the 2021 Valspar Championship? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the expert who's made nearly $2 million in daily fantasy sports, to find out.