PGA DFS players will have a star-studded field to choose from this week at the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open. With big names like Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson and Xander Schauffele among the most expensive players on both FanDuel and DraftKings, you'll want to identify the golfers who present the best value before entering your PGA DFS lineups for the Waste Management Phoenix Open 2021. That will help you afford more expensive, less risky options like Simpson, who's the defending champion of this event.

FanDuel is hosting a $150K PGA Eagle and DraftKings is offering a $750K Flop Shot that awards $200K to the winner, which means there will be some difficult decisions when crafting your PGA DFS strategy. Before you enter these PGA DFS tournaments or any others for the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, you'll want to see the top PGA DFS picks and daily Fantasy golf advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

In addition, McClure's model is up over $11,200 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

In the final standard PGA event of 2020, McClure nailed Viktor Hovland's win at +2500 in his best bets. That was one of many huge calls he made last year. After nailing Sergio Garcia (+5500) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Sanderson Farms Championship, McClure finished up over $6,200 yet again on his best bets. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure's best bets included Garcia winning outright. Those who followed that advice saw a massive +5500 return.

He also finished profitable at the U.S. Open, nailing two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff. McClure hit a top-five bet (+1200) on Doc Redman at the Wyndham Championship, finishing up over $700 on his best bets. Those are just some of his recent big returns. In all, the advanced computer model has also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend.

Now, McClure has set his sights on this week's event and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy and player pool. Head to SportsLine now to see his top daily Fantasy golf picks for the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Top 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Waste Management Phoenix Open 2021: Scottie Scheffler at $9,100 on DraftKings and $10,500 on FanDuel. Scheffler is quickly making a name for himself on the PGA Tour. The 24-year-old was named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year last season after earning seven top-10 finishes, which included a fourth-place showing at the PGA Championship.

Scheffler enters this week's event ranked inside the top 30 in a number of important statistical categories, which will help return solid value for your PGA DFS lineups at the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open. He ranks 18th in driving accuracy percentage (70.19), 13th in strokes gained: off-the-tee (.596) and 26th in birdie average (4.50). Scheffler is a complete steal at this price point, and McClure recommends you lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return this week at TPC Scottsdale.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Rory McIlroy at $10,600 on DraftKings and $11,700 on FanDuel.

McIlroy, who is set to make his first appearance at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, is an almost sure-fire bet to be near the top of the leaderboard come Sunday. The 18-time PGA Tour champion has finished inside the top-10 in two of his five starts this season, and he'll enter this week's event ranked seventh on the PGA Tour in birdie average (4.85) and 12th in scoring average (69.834), which makes him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset.

How to set your 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open PGA DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to blow up this week, giving you a huge return on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the expert who's made nearly $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, to find out.