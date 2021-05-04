Approaching the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship, Rory McIlroy is the only two-time winner of the tournament and he also holds the record for the lowest score to par. But the last of those wins came six years ago and McIlroy hasn't won any PGA Tour event since 2019. Would you be wise to include the four-time major winner in your PGA DFS lineups this week? With a loaded 2021 Wells Fargo field that includes Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau, McIlroy will have his hands full if he wants his first victory this season.

McIlroy is listed at $10,000 on DraftKings and $11,800 on FanDuel, making him one of the most expensive 2021 Wells Fargo Championship DFS picks. Outside of his two wins at Quail Hollow Club, he also has five other top-10 finishes in seven tries at this tournament.

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Wells Fargo Championship 2021: Patrick Reed at $9,300 on DraftKings and $10,900 on FanDuel. Reed is the No. 7 golfer in the world and knows Quail Hollow Club well as he's played the course seven times in his career. His best finish came when the course hosted the 2017 PGA Championship and Reed finished as runner-up to winner Justin Thomas.

Reed has one victory and three other top-10 finishes on tour this season, including a T-8 finish at the 2021 Masters. He has long been one of the best at putting on tour, but he may be the best this season as he ranks third in strokes gained via putting. He leads the PGA Tour in putting average (1.673), one-putt percentage (45.91) and putts per round (27.71), all of which will be needed at Quail Hollow Club. The course has undergone numerous renovations over the years, but the sloping, firm greens remain, which plays into Reed's strengths.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Viktor Hovland at $9,800 on DraftKings and $11,500 on FanDuel. Hovland has five top-10 finishes this season and he enters the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship ranked inside the top-10 in strokes gained off the tee (.812) and strokes gained tee-to-green (1.377), as well as ranking 15th with a 70.015 scoring average.

Hovland has steadily progressed up the world rankings after not even being in the top 600 at this point two years ago. He's now the No. 11 player in the world, which is his highest ranking on the heels of a top-three finish at the 2021 Valspar Championship last week. Hovland is a player on the rise and Quail Hollow Club suits his game nicely, so you can see why McClure is all over him as one of his top PGA DFS picks.

