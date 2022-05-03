Rory McIlroy is expected to be among the top PGA DFS picks this week for the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship. McIlroy is the defending champion and he's won this event three times in his career. However, daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if he can be trusted when setting their PGA DFS strategy for the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, which gets underway on Thursday, May 5.

McIlroy is the highest priced player in the PGA DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, so he'll need another strong showing to provide value. Should McIlroy be included in your PGA DFS lineups at the Wells Fargo Championship 2022? Or is it time to fade him in favor of players with a significantly lower price tag? Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, you'll want to see the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

Last week at the Mexico Open, McClure included Jon Rahm among his top PGA DFS picks. The result: Rahm finished on top of the leaderboard with a score of 17-under par, securing his first win of the season and seventh career victory. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable weekend.

In addition, McClure's model is up nearly $7,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy and player pool. Head to SportsLine now to see his top daily Fantasy golf picks for the Wells Fargo Championship 2022.

2022 Wells Fargo Championship PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Wells Fargo Championship 2022 is Cameron Young at $8,000 on DraftKings and $10,100 on FanDuel.

Young certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard this week. The 24-year-old secured a T-3 finish at the RBC Heritage in April, and he's finished inside the top-10 three times this season. He also enters this week's event ranked sixth in birdie average (4.61), 11th in overall putting average (1.553) and 19th in scoring average (70.191). Young is a complete steal at this price point, so confidently lock him in your PGA DFS lineups.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Corey Conners at $10,100 on DraftKings and $11,700 on FanDuel. Conners has been red-hot in recent weeks, finishing T-12 or better in four of his last six starts on the PGA Tour.

Conners has been able to secure those positive results thanks in large part to his impeccable iron play. The 30-year-old currently ranks third in greens in regulation percentage (71.63), which has helped him rack up 195 birdies this season. Lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return this week at the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship.

How to set 2022 Wells Fargo Championship DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to play extremely well this week, giving you a huge return on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the expert who's made nearly $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and find out.