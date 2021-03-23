Kevin Kisner heads to the 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play looking to defend his title starting on Wednesday, but should the defending champion be included in your PGA DFS lineups this week? With a 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play field that features the likes of Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy, Kisner will have his hands full if he wants to repeat as champion. Kisner has finished in first or second place in each of his last two match-play formats, and he enters the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play 2021 ranked third in driving accuracy percentage (71.85), 13th in putting average (1.711) and 14th in total putting (116.0).

Top 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play 2021: Sungjae Im at $8,800 on DraftKings. Im is quickly making a name for himself on the PGA Tour. The 22-year-old has already recorded a PGA Tour victory and he's earned three top-10 finishes this season, which includes a runner-up finish at the Masters in November.

Im ranks inside the top 10 in a number of important statistical categories, which will help return solid value for your PGA DFS lineups at the 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. He ranks eighth in driving accuracy percentage (69.89), seventh in strokes gained: off-the-tee (.723) and sixth in total putting (98.1). Im is a complete steal at this price point, and McClure recommends you lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return this week at Austin Country Club.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Viktor Hovland at $9,400 on DraftKings. Hovland, who's recorded a top-five finish in four of his last seven starts, is an almost sure-fire bet to be in the mix in the PGA's only match-play tournament.

The two-time PGA Tour champion has had tremendous success this season, winning the Mayakoba Golf Classic and earning a runner-up finish at the WGC-Workday Championship. It's hard to find many holes in Hovland's golf game right now, and he'll enter this week's event ranked 10th in birdie average (4.62), 11th in scoring average (69.970), fifth in strokes gained: off-the-tee (.765) and 19th in greens in regulation percentage (70.77).

How to set your 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play PGA DFS lineups

