A major-quality field heads to Memphis, Tenn. for the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind starting on Thursday, July 30. Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy will headline the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational field. All five players could be popular PGA DFS picks at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational 2020, but daily Fantasy golf players need to take a deep look at the entire field to find value up and down their PGA DFS rosters.

With FanDuel hosting a $300K PGA Eagle and DraftKings running a $1.75M Southwind Special that awards $500K to the winner, there are plenty of difficult decisions for PGA DFS players to make. Before you enter these PGA DFS tournaments or any others for the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, you'll want to see the top PGA DFS picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

Last week at the 3M Open, McClure was extremely high on Max Homa as a value pick at $8,000 on DraftKings and $9,500 on FanDuel. The result: Homa secured a third place finish and anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge weekend.

In addition, McClure's proven golf model was all over long shot winner Jon Rahm two weeks ago at the Memorial Tournament. McClure's golf model identified him as a top contender from the start despite his long odds and he recommended an outright bet on him to win at 22-1. It also had him as the projected winner heading into the weekend.

McClure's model was also all over long shot winner Collin Morikawa at the Workday Charity Open. It identified him as a top contender from the start despite his long odds and McClure recommended an outright bet on him to win at 33-1. The model also called Bryson DeChambeau taking the Rocket Mortgage Classic and has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend.

Top WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational 2020: Chez Reavie at $6,700 on DraftKings and $8,200 on FanDuel.

Reavie's driving accuracy percentage is what makes him one of the strong PGA DFS picks this week in Memphis. He enters this week's event ranked sixth on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy percentage, having hit nearly 70 percent (69.69) of fairways off the tee this season. Reavie's ability to consistently find the fairway coupled with his strong iron play results in more birdie opportunities and more chances to rack up points on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return this week at TPC Southwind.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Daniel Berger at $9,600 on DraftKings and $10,500 on FanDuel. Berger certainly has the game to be near the top of the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational leaderboard on Sunday. The 27-year-old, who won back-to-back titles at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in 2016 and 2017, has finished inside the top 10 in five of his last six starts on the PGA Tour.

Berger earned his third PGA Tour victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge in June and will enter this week's event ranked in the top 10 in both birdie average (4.48) and scoring average (69.454), which should allow him to return plenty of value at TPC Southwind. Lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return this week at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational 2020.

