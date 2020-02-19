PGA DFS, WGC-Mexico Championship 2020: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy golf lineups, picks

The world's best players will convene on the 7,345-yard, par-71 Club de Golf Chapultepec this week for the 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship, meaning PGA DFS decisions will be even more challenging. Do you invest in chalk like defending champion Dustin Johnson or current world No. 1 Rory McIlroy? Or is there more value in the 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship field in players like Webb Simpson or Adam Scott, who won last week's Genesis Invitational?

Earlier this month at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, McClure rostered Webb Simpson on FanDuel. The result: Simpson fired three rounds of 69 or under on his way to a score of 17-under par while earning his sixth career PGA Tour victory. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge weekend.

Top WGC-Mexico Championship DFS picks

One of the PGA DFS picks McClure is high on for the WGC-Mexico Championship 2020: Sergio Garcia at $10,300 on DraftKings and $8,600 on FanDuel.

Although Garcia has had a pedestrian start to his 2019-20 PGA Tour season, with a tie for 33rd at the Zozo Championship as his top finish, that by no means is indicative of his game right now. Garcia has lit up the European Tour in recent months, tying for sixth at both the DP World Tour Championship and the Saudi International, and tying for eighth at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Garcia also tied for sixth at last year's WGC-Mexico Championship, tied for seventh there in 2018 and tied for 12th in 2017.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Webb Simpson at $11,400 on FanDuel and $9,800 on DraftKings.

Simpson has been red-hot to start the new PGA Tour season. In fact, the eighth-ranked player in the Official World Golf Rankings earned his first victory of the season at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and has finished seventh or better in all four of his official PGA Tour starts this season. The six-time PGA Tour champion also enters this week's event ranked first on tour in scoring average (67.598) and birdie average (5.56), which should allow him to rack up plenty of points at the 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship. Lock him in as one of the top overall PGA DFS picks this week.

