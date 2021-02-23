The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Fla. was designed by Jack Nicklaus in 2006 and has never previously hosted a PGA Tour event, but it has previously hosted the 2015 NCAA Championships. Now it will be home to the 2021 WGC-Workday Championship. The event was originally scheduled for Mexico City but travel concerns surrounding the pandemic necessitated a move and now 48 of the top 50 players in the world will descend upon this 7,400-yard, par-72 layout. That means the PGA DFS player pool for the week is incredibly deep and the 72-player 2021 WGC-Workday Championship field means there is no need for cut considerations.

Dustin Johnson is the No. 1 player in the world and he hasn't finished worse than T-12 in a tournament since withdrawing from the 2020 3M Open with a back injury last July. Johnson will be an undoubtedly popular option for 2021 WGC-Workday Championship DFS lineups, but affording top talent like Johnson also means that you need to find scoring upside further down the PGA DFS price list. Before entering any PGA DFS tournaments or cash games for the 2021 WGC-Workday Championship, you'll want to see the top PGA DFS picks and daily Fantasy golf advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

Two weeks ago at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McClure was all over Daniel Berger at $10,100 on DraftKings and $11,600 on FanDuel. The result: Berger finished on top of the leaderboard, recording his fourth PGA Tour victory. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable weekend.

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the WGC-Workday Championship 2021: Jon Rahm at $11,100 on DraftKings and $11,900 on FanDuel. Rahm is currently the No. 2 player in the Official World Golf Ranking and, outside of Johnson, you'd be hard-pressed to find anybody who is playing more consistent golf right now.

Rahm hasn't finished worse than T-17th in his last seven worldwide starts and he has two wins, three runner-up finishes and a T-3rd finish since the PGA Tour restart last summer following the coronavirus shutdown. The greens at Concession are smaller than average and heavily undulating, so effective ball striking to keep the ball below the hole will be critical this week. Rahm is currently a career-best 14th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained on approach and continues to be one of the best in the world off the tee, so he'll be a serious factor this week.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Joaquin Niemann at $8,100 on DraftKings and $9,800 on FanDuel. Niemann is up to No. 29 in the Official World Golf Ranking after recording runner-up finishes at both the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions and the 2021 Sony Open.

Last week was the first time that he played since those two Hawaii starts and he was in contention entering the weekend before a Saturday 78 led to a T-43rd finish. Niemann enters this week's event ranked ninth in total strokes gained per round (1.710) on the PGA Tour this season and he's gained strokes against the field on the greens in six of the eight tournaments where it's been measured during the 2020-21 PGA Tour season, so his putter should be an asset as well.

