PGA DFS, Wyndham Championship 2019: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy golf picks

With just one week left until the start of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, PGA Tour players who haven't solidified their positions are taking one last swing at making the top 125 this week at the 2019 Wyndham Championship. The event has been a fixture on the PGA Tour since 1938 and has been played at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. since 2008. Brandt Snedeker is the defending champion, winning his second Wyndham Championship by three strokes last season. Snedeker will likely be a popular pick in PGA DFS lineups this week given his history at the event, but finding balance between top players and golfers motivated to earn FedEx Cup points is key this week. So before you make your PGA DFS picks, be sure to see the optimal PGA DFS strategy and advice from DFS millionaire Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. He's is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

Earlier this month at the 3M Open, McClure rostered Bryson DeChambeau on FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: DeChambeau fired three rounds of 66 or lower on his way to a score of 20-under and a runner-up finish. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge weekend. Now, McClure has set his sights on the Wyndham Championship 2019. He's sharing his picks only at SportsLine.

One player McClure is rostering this week: Paul Casey at $11,400 on FanDuel and $9,800 on DraftKings. Casey is the No. 19 player in the world and has had a half-dozen top-five finishes this season. He also won the Valspar Championship, his second consecutive win there. He's currently eighth in the FedEx Cup standings and is making his first appearance at the Wyndham Championship since finishing third in 2015.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also involves rostering Viktor Hovland ($11,100 on FanDuel, $9,500 on DraftKings), who has finished 16th or better in his last three starts of his rookie season. The talented Norwegian was the low amateur at the 2019 Masters and U.S. Open, breaking Jack Nicklaus' scoring record for an amateur at Pebble Beach.

Hovland has made seven consecutive cuts on the PGA Tour despite not having status, and the Wyndham Championship is his last chance to avoid having to go to Q-School next season. By earning enough FedEx Cup points this week, Hovland can earn his way into the PGA Tour next season. He'll be firing at flagsticks in hopes of following in the footsteps of former college teammate Matthew Wolff and fellow rookie Collin Morikawa as a young winner in recent weeks.

