PGA DFS players entering daily Fantasy contest on FanDuel or DraftKings for the 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans have plenty of tough choices to make as the PGA's only two-man team event gets set to tee off on Thursday. You likely won't go wrong investing in the team of Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer as they are the defending champions. But with that status comes a hefty price tag, so making them among your 2021 Zurich Classic DFS picks means you'll need to find more economical options elsewhere.

They'll eat up a large portion of your PGA DFS salary cap right off the bat, so making the correct call on the value of PGA DFS picks such as Rahm/Palmer will be critical when locking in your 2021 Zurich Classic PGA DFS strategy.

McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account.

Last week at the RBC Heritage, McClure listed Webb Simpson among his top PGA DFS picks. The result: Simpson secured a top-10 finish, returning tournament-winning value at an extremely affordable price.

In addition, McClure's model is up over $10,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament. This is the same model that has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend.

Top 2021 Zurich Classic PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Zurich Classic 2021: the team of Danny Willett and Tyrrell Hatton. The British duo each has one career PGA Tour victory, but have been much more successful on their native European Tour with a combined 13 victories. They also have team experience, having previously competed for Europe at the Ryder Cup.

The games of Willett and Hatton complement each other as Hatton, the World No. 8, excels at approaching the green, while Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, is exceptional at putting. Hatton ranks ninth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained while approaching the green, which always gives himself, or in this case his teammate, great opportunities to birdie when reaching the green. That should play wonderfully for Willett, who ranks first on tour in putting from 10-15 feet and also third in putting from beyond 25 feet.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also has him high on the team of Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay. They have a strong connection already, having been paired for all four team sessions at the 2019 Presidents Cup, and that experience together should help them at the 2021 Zurich Classic. They are also the only team in the tournament where both players rank inside the top 10 as Schauffele is the World No. 5 while Cantlay is the World No. 10.

Schauffele has done everything except win thus far in the 2020-21 PGA Tour season as he has six top-five finishes in 12 events. He ranks second on tour in total strokes gained, so it seems just to be a matter of time until he breaks through for his first win like what Cantlay got back in October. In addition to his victory at the Zozo Championship, Cantlay has a runner-up and a third-place finish this season and he has more top-10 finishes (four) than missed cuts (three). He also ranks in the top 10 in total strokes gained so the pairing with Schauffele plays to both of their strengths.

