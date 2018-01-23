PGA Merchandise Show 2018: Five reasons to be excited about the event

I'm headed to Orlando for the 2018 Merchandise Show on Tuesday. It will be my first trip to the event, and I'm curiously excited to see John Daly hocking drivers and the good folks from Beer Pong Golf selling me on the merits of their device.

We're doing the whole thing, too. From demo day on Tuesday to the final day on Friday. There will be 40,000 folks (most of them in half-zip pullovers) traipsing the Orange County Convention Center looking for the next big thing from startups or the newest big thing from age-old companies.

Here are five things I'm excited about.

1. Demo day: I have no idea what to expect. Bryson DeChambeau might paint a replica of the Mona Lisa while simultaneously swinging Cobra's newest driver. Jamie Sadlowski might hit a 500-yard drive with an illegal shaft. In the word of the immortal golf philosopher and poet, Bart Scott ... can't wait!

2. The equipment test center: If you think I'm not pounding at least 200 drives throughout the week with all manner of recently released drivers from a bevy of equipment companies, well, you're wrong. I'm going to take full advantage of this rich man's golf simulator experience.

3. The enormity of the event: I am genuinely excited to zip up my pullover and do a couple of laps around this convention center. Over 1,000 golf companies showing off their stuff is astounding. Over 40,000 people is even more astounding. There will be over 1,000 media members and 10 miles worth of merchandise aisles. And you thought the golf industry was dying! I've been told that it's worth attending at least once.

4. The out-of-the-basement inventions: I know what to expect from Callaway, Titleist and Under Armour. I don't know what to expect from 700 other companies. There are going to be absurd offerings, and some of them are going to be as unusable as they are ridiculous. But some of them are going to convince me (and you) that they really can shave five strokes off my game.

5. The super nerdy celebs: You can keep your Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy sightings. I want to know if Brandel Chamblee will be doing demos on how to turn your front foot during a driver takeaway. I want to know if Mark Broadie will be doling out spreadsheets. I want to know if Jim Nantz will be giving vocal lessons.

It should be a really fun week full of seeing familiar faces and hopefully meeting a few new ones. We will be covering what unfolds from Orlando all week with interviews, previews of a variety of events, including the Farmers Insurance Open and plenty of content from our first PGA Merchandise Show appearance.

Stay tuned to CBS Sports for plenty of coverage throughout the rest of this week.