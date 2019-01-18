PGA Merchandise Show 2019: Best finds, exhibitor list, demo day, dates, floor plan
Stick with CBS Sports throughout the week for the latest from the PGA Merchandise Show
CBS Sports will be live on site at the 2019 PGA Merchandise Show this week alongside our GolfBook pals covering the entire event as it unfolds from the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. We will be updating this page throughout the four-day event, which begins Tuesday, Jan. 22 with demo day and runs through Friday, Jan. 25 in the convention center.
Keep it locked here for highlights from the show, interviews with some of the biggest names in golf, the latest equipment, fun videos and much more from the show. For now, check out the event information below and get prepared.
Quick links
Exhibitor list | Schedule of events | Demo day map
Need to know
What is "demo day?" Feast your eyes on the latest clubs, golf balls and tons of other equipment from leading golf manufacturers. More than 100 industry leaders will be in attendance showcasing their goods in what is the largest outdoor golf demo of the year. There are also performance workshops, educational sessions and more.
What happens at the merchandise show? Not only will industry leaders and equipment manufacturers be in attendance, there will be more than 1,100 interactive golf exhibits. (There's a reason the event is three days inside the convention center -- it will take that long just to get around and see everything once.) There will also be education sessions, shows, forums and much more from Wednesday through Friday.
Can I attend demo day and the merchandise show? You bet. Register here.
