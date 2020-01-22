PGA Merchandise Show 2020: Best finds, exhibitor list, dates, floor plan and more
Stick with CBS Sports throughout the week for the latest from the PGA Merchandise Show
CBS Sports HQ will be live on site at the 2020 PGA Merchandise Show this week alongside our Supreme Golf pals covering the entire event as it unfolds from the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. We will be updating this page throughout the four-day event, which began on Tuesday, Jan. 21 with demo day and runs through Friday, Jan. 24 in the convention center.
Keep it locked here for highlights from the show, interviews with some of the biggest names in golf, the latest equipment, fun videos and much more from the show. For now, check out the event information below and get prepared.
Quick links
Exhibitor list | Schedule of events | Guest appearances | New products
Need to know
What is the merchandise show? It is the golf industry's leading trade-only event featuring the latest in equipment, technology, apparel, accessories and more.
Who attends the merchandise show? Among those walking the grounds this week will be golf industry professionals, buyers for facilities and courses, PGA and LPGA professionals, golf shop and pro shop owners, golf coaches and instructors, students, entrepreneurs, tournament directors and more.
What happens at the merchandise show? Not only are industry leaders and equipment manufacturers in attendance, there are more than 1,100 interactive golf exhibits. (There's a reason the event is three days inside the convention center -- it will take that long just to get around and see everything once.) There are also education sessions, shows, forums and much more from Wednesday through Friday.
Can I attend demo day and the merchandise show? You bet. Register here.
-
Best Farmers Insurance Open expert picks
Sal Johnson nailed the Masters and PGA Championship last year.
-
Farmers Insurance Open odds, 2020 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open 10,000 times and came up with a surprising...
-
Farmers Insurance Open picks, odds
The heart of the season starts beating this weekend in La Jolla
-
Westwood a 2020 Masters darkhorse
Plus, Fowler struggles on the weekend and Andrew Landry's stunning win
-
Andrew Landry wins at American Express
Landry watched a massive lead evaporate before regrouping down the stretch for the win in California
-
Landry, Scheffler pull away in Cali.
The pair of rising veterans lit up the course on Saturday in California